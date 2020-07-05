Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
DoJ claims they can't release Mueller grand jury info to House.
DoJ starts withdrawing Flynn cases.
What else?
DOJ has officially gone to SCOTUS to stay the DC Circuit's ruling to turn over Mueller grand jury materials to the House, arguing it would suffer irreparable harm if it had to release the info: https://t.co/F00eeEhqjm pic.twitter.com/KZnPdP9VPQ— Jacqueline Thomsen (@jacq_thomsen) May 7, 2020
One point I tried to make here is that dearth of competence in the White House and various bureaucracies may well constrain our options, and that consideration should be intrinsic, not extrinsic, to our analysishttps://t.co/m2sdT1Tngt— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) May 12, 2020
Read the Fourth Amendment and try again. https://t.co/2pz80DvVoO— ACLU (@ACLU) May 12, 2020
Oh hey look, a Vice President of an island that has almost perfectly managed the epidemic. Total coincidence he has a PhD in epidemiology. Scientists should stay in their lanes and not be political leaders? Hogwash. @314action #COVID19 https://t.co/2zcCYSbMSI
Tesla restarts production in defiance of local officials https://t.co/6KGbb78FPJ— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 11, 2020
"By converting tens of thousands of post offices into community media-making spaces, we’d strengthen the institution’s historic purpose of informing and connecting communities." https://t.co/x8CNx25li6 Why do you think so many newspapers are called the "post," or the "courier?"— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) May 11, 2020
Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, said in an interview with a website that her sister has died of coronavirus.
Waters told theGrio, a site that focuses on news for black readers, a service will be held in St. Louis, where Waters is from and where her sister was living.
Waters, a Vashon High School graduate, grew up in a family of 13 children. In theGrio article, Waters did not name the sister who died.
The site quoted Waters as saying: "It is one of the most painful things that I've ever had to experience in my life. She has suffered. And so we are going through a very difficult time. It was not easy, but in many ways, I'm so glad she's out of pain."
Northam backtracking a bit from phased reopening, excluding Northern Virginia suburbs from the planhttps://t.co/U7IexiaHQN— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 11, 2020
"Shadow banks remain vulnerable to future runs," according to this @KansasCityFed post.— Jeanna Smialek (@jeannasmialek) May 11, 2020
It calls March's ruptures in money market funds and mortgage real estate investment trusts "classic" examples of runs on nonbanks. https://t.co/qXSXU4xnZu
⚠️DOUBLED OVERNIGHT- now over 1000 workers at on Tyson’s plant in Iowa have positive #COVID19... more than 2x the announced number day before. https://t.co/zPf386TLd3— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 11, 2020
Switzerland's lockdown has always been light-touch. The Swiss Gov's communication relied on appealing to the public's responsibility rather than coerciveness. All in all, not that different from Sweden's approach, but without attracting all the international opprobrium ... https://t.co/o2Q4JDOnyg— Prof Francois Balloux (@BallouxFrancois) May 11, 2020
Through moving personal stories, #AsianAmPBS chronicles the impact of the country’s fastest-growing ethnic group on American history and culture. Tune in to @PBS May 11 at 8/7c— CAAM (@CAAM) April 29, 2020
I agree, found this a great article, extremely useful to help people assess the risks in the places they go and things they do
This is one of the clearest explanations of the highest risk environments for infection. ‘The main sources for infection are home, workplace, public transport, social gatherings, and restaurants. This accounts for 90% of all transmission events.’ https://t.co/bBLYqomIIj— Lulu Garcia-Navarro (@lourdesgnavarro) May 11, 2020
Big deal. Barr ally Tim Shea extensively cited testimony from former DOJ official Mary McCord in the filing asking to drop the Flynn case. Well, McCord just disavowed essentially everything that Barr and Shea claimed about her testimony, point by point. https://t.co/4nevEwN6Zv— Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) May 11, 2020
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 3:26pm
Next, as per the SCOTUS stopping the vote count in Florida in 2000, or disenfranchising voters due to "fraudulent voting";
Robert's SCOTUS has overruled a lower court stay on the Executive Order and its enforcement, saying they traditionally "give deference to Republican presidents seeking election" and the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case sometime in 2021 or 2022. The COVID-19 death total has since the DOJ action, entered a rapid decline in numbers.
by NCD on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 4:51pm
Thanks, reading the impartial court decision helps to clarify the germane issues.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 5:14pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 1:58am
Sentencing turned totally personal.
Please Trump is the name of the game.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/05/07/top-prosecutor-in-flynn-case-ab...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 6:19am
Trump threatens Wray's 10 year appt
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 10:04am
Fire him, Pence can run the FBI, HE WAS ELECTED!.
Trump needs to clean out whoever is sending out all those food stamps too. Nobody can eat that much, many, many many billions wasted COULD BE USED ON PAINTING THE WALL!
by NCD on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 11:12am
"We don't need no jalapeños. We don't need no guacomol..."
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 11:29am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 11:28am
I have no inclination to defend Trump whom I despise or Barr or anybody else that comes to mind in the current administration. I also see no reason to give any benefit of doubt to the spawn of J. Edgar Hoover. The story of Flynn is distorted greatly in different directions depending on which side is telling but is only one part of a bigger story, one which is not as simple and cut and dried as so many would have it.
by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 12:30pm
So you've got a new bromance with Turley, who can't seem to find anything wrong with the new National Security Advisor lying to the incoming President about his lobbying activity with Turkey (including discussing kidnapping a US resident out of the country), along with telling our major enemy that it's ok they interfered with the election - the sanctions the current President has on will be dropped ASAP after inauguration.
And then Flynn got a sweetheart deal to just admit he lied - no jail time, a gentleman's agreement to leave his son alone - which he agreed to *TWICE* under oath to a judge - but then decided to get a new attorney to contest it, and when she went utter batshit crazy, refiling the same inane Brady shit over and over, Barr decided to step right in and call it quits - snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
So, Lulu's back, eh? Just remember, it's over when it's over - there's still a rather pissed off judge involved, and they're not going to snow him likely.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 12:49pm
Sullivan specifically made him repeat his guilty plea in open court to put the kibosh on this sort of bullshit. And now the DOJ becomes a coconspirator.
by moat on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 3:45pm
The important charges of the Turley article, to my mind, are that the reporting of the issue by CNN is bad and that the FBI had some bad actors driving the prosecution who were given a pass. I do not believe that either charge qualifies as bullshit since they are both self evidently true regardless any judgement of Flynn. Your mileage obviously varies.
by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 9:55pm
They let McCabe dangle for over a year whether they would charge, as Trump's revenge - he had to sue them to shit or get off the pot.
Marcy talks about Years thinking the Flynn-Russian ambassador meeting was no big deal - and then she saw the actual content of th meeting (whe e *Fynn* brought up loosening Obama's sanctions), and that's when they went from closing down to re-upping and warning people - hardly a vendetta "out to get Flynn" as Team Trump contends.
https://www.emptywheel.net/2020/05/08/damning-new-details-from-mary-mcco...
(More articles there - you could try reading non-apologist sites)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 3:35am
And here's a Marcy Wheeler piece showing how McCabe was railroaded - fired because they were assured he would be convicted, except he had reasonable explanations, so charges were dismissed but still they refused to clear him , leaving him in limbobut you, Lulu, are happy to pander Turley's bullshit because you've found another Russian supporting line if propaganda to support - predictability is certainly one of your strong suits. That people like Turley subsume their law credentials to helping these fuckers break legal precedent and policy is certainly an awful aspect of the current Trump-Barr full court press, but no need to follow blindly along with this crap.
Read it -it's thorough, unlike the Turley hatchet job.
https://www.emptywheel.net/2020/02/16/the-stakes-and-misinformation-abou...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 3:47am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 8:30am
Toobin summarizes
https://www.newyorker.com/news/daily-comment/the-michael-flynn-dismissal...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 9:03am
BMaz summarizes - tl;dr sentencing/sanctions still up to Judge Sullivan, he will not be cowed, he handled the Stevens case, we shall see.
https://www.emptywheel.net/2020/05/07/trump-pride-and-doj-prejudice-the-...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 9:14am
Not that it matters, but just for fun, I ran across confirmation that There's always a tweet:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 2:02am
More Marcy timeline
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 4:10pm
Except I don't understand - Flynn wasn't *charged* - he pled guilty - twice, and was ready to be sentenced to *0* time, yet instead he withdrew his plea, exposing him to serving time for that perjury. Why?
(And why can't Obama distinguish between a charge and an actual legal admission of guilt? So much sloppy legal analysis everywhere. Now extending to medical analysis.)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 4:38am
A couple of years ago I commented here that Obama's Spygate house of cards would collapse due to the morons who perpetrated this demonic hoax left a paper trail that couldn't be covered up or destroyed. It took too long but finally the documented evidence is flowing and much mush more is coming exposing the scum that will pay for their evil deeds.
The snowflake rats are cornered and panicked, their heads are spinning and they spew projectile vomitus, they destroyed themselves but they won't be allowed to destroy us.
It's a great but sad day for America!
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 4:54pm
Which documents are you referring to?
by moat on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 5:38pm
I suspect it has something to do with along these lines, see this thread
https://twitter.com/wesyang/status/1259187866552369153
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 5:56pm
You are correct. That line of thought has been going on while all this other stuff has been going on.
But it is odd that none of that rose to the level of evidence in actual cases in front of actual judges.
And it still has not.
Edit: As a challenge to a troll, asking a question is not an admission to a confusion about the sources of their information.
by moat on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 6:19pm
I just glanced at the Drumpf's tweets and I would recommend that those into this whole story should take a look at them too (unfortunately); he's retweeting the fellow travelers...
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 7:08am
I see what you mean.
by moat on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 9:45am
(these from Trump suppurating COVIDIANS) - + a sarcastic Trumptard misspelling
by NCD on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 10:33am
Who were you then back in the day?
by moat on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 5:42pm
I hear the Macedonians have regrouped. Ajde ajde, mofos. Yippie tay yay.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 6:30pm
It just so happens that I had a friend who went back to Macedonia when the "Yugoslavia" collapse was happening.
He returned but refused to have anything to do with his former friends.
The limits of observation.
by moat on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 7:24pm
It's complex, like everything Balkans. I certainly don't mean to imply more than a minority are up to some crap. But still lives some longing for the old Tito, Milosevic and Soviet influence days.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 8:31pm
I remember an episode in a bar on a Friday night several decades ago when one of my Polish colleagues said this:
"The Serbs went off when you said they were Serbs."
I thought he was nuts at the time but am coming around to his logic these days.
by moat on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 9:06pm
I recommend "Once There Was a Country" ("Underground"). A bit like a cultural psychiatry session?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 9:55pm
Are you referring to Achebe (Biafra) or Angelou (Haiti}?
by moat on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 5:37pm
I'm guessing a Serbian film
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 6:21pm
Kinda Bosnian
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 4:17am
You kind of sound like a whiny snowflake rat. What is up with that? What happened to the Triumph Upon a America theme?
Sad.
by moat on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 5:45pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 12:21pm
Balancing the check book I realized that I´d wasted an enormous part of my life (who cares ? ! ) in an effort on which my friend Charlie would have never spent a second . Which led to remembering the then local NPR scientic guy. recollecting a one time Einstein colleague´s affectionate memory of Einstein occasionally -saying (I'll finally get to a point )"I have to go off and have a Tink.¨
Barr should go off and have aTink.
In spades.
by Flavius on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 12:50pm
Einstein was capable of having a rational thought process.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 1:13pm
David Frum makes a good observation:
by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 8:06am
well big fucking deal, pardon my French. because if he's been getting away with it for 3 1/2 years, and continues to get away with it, we're pretty well screwed. so yeah, we can sit back gloating in that we caught the Emperor without any clothes, but I've come to the conclusion he likes showing his dick. we seem to be working with different sets of rules and different expectations.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 8:09am
I didn't get a gloating vibe. Frum was making your point in so far as Trump/Pence doesn't cover up from the incident by denying it anymore.
by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 8:25am
Well, I think it still revels in the feeling that, "we caught you", even though we largely knew what Trump was up to 4 years ago - we were all pretty sure Trump knew what Flynn was doing, and that his denials were about as believable as Putin not knowing Russians were in Crimea & Donbas instead of "little green men".
Even Frum's summary about the "Russian Hoax" is misleading - we've long known how much of the important stuff was done, and the fight has been less over "did he do anything wrong?" or even much "how did they dod it" and much more over "give me the goddamn documents, you anti-Constitutional fucks" to prove it. Sadly their attack on the Constitution, stonewalling, obstructing justice, destroying evidence, and simply breaking every political & legal norm they can is being interpreted as somehow a draw, as if they'd played us to a tie in chess rather than overturned the board and locked one of the judges in a closet. (yeah, take that for an allusion to Anthony Kennedy, or any number of cases of judicial foul play). Think back to how many investigations we thought were being spun off in 2017-2018, and how many (SDNY? Maria Butina & NRA? Erik Prince's perjury? what UAE was going meeting with Trump in Dec 2016?) were pre-empted & buried.
They've got us watching government like a Netflix series - simply observers, price takers in this business of government, "shocked" insomuch as we'll watch the next episode to see how it turns out (& what next outrage supersedes this one), but not so far as we'll have any influence on the script, turn it back into one of Law & Order.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 8:48am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 11:42am
According to CNN:
That suggests Shea is going to have to locate somebody other than himself in order to refile.
by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 12:28pm
Obama says "There is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free." “The rule of law is at risk”.
by A Guy Called LULU on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 9:05pm
Note first comment on Turley's article:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 9:16pm
Read the very next post on that site. we can afford to talk about the dirty little secrets over here in a corner of the electroverse. I am going to vote along with everyone here for Biden so no harm done, even if there is something we would rather not consider or if we do would rather not face..
by A Guy Called LULU on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 9:47pm