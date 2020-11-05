Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Tesla restarts production in defiance of local officials https://t.co/6KGbb78FPJ— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 11, 2020
"By converting tens of thousands of post offices into community media-making spaces, we’d strengthen the institution’s historic purpose of informing and connecting communities." https://t.co/x8CNx25li6 Why do you think so many newspapers are called the "post," or the "courier?"— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) May 11, 2020
Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, said in an interview with a website that her sister has died of coronavirus.
Waters told theGrio, a site that focuses on news for black readers, a service will be held in St. Louis, where Waters is from and where her sister was living.
Waters, a Vashon High School graduate, grew up in a family of 13 children. In theGrio article, Waters did not name the sister who died.
The site quoted Waters as saying: "It is one of the most painful things that I've ever had to experience in my life. She has suffered. And so we are going through a very difficult time. It was not easy, but in many ways, I'm so glad she's out of pain."
Northam backtracking a bit from phased reopening, excluding Northern Virginia suburbs from the planhttps://t.co/U7IexiaHQN— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 11, 2020
"Shadow banks remain vulnerable to future runs," according to this @KansasCityFed post.— Jeanna Smialek (@jeannasmialek) May 11, 2020
It calls March's ruptures in money market funds and mortgage real estate investment trusts "classic" examples of runs on nonbanks. https://t.co/qXSXU4xnZu
Keep Hope Alive
⚠️DOUBLED OVERNIGHT- now over 1000 workers at on Tyson’s plant in Iowa have positive #COVID19... more than 2x the announced number day before. https://t.co/zPf386TLd3— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 11, 2020
Switzerland's lockdown has always been light-touch. The Swiss Gov's communication relied on appealing to the public's responsibility rather than coerciveness. All in all, not that different from Sweden's approach, but without attracting all the international opprobrium ... https://t.co/o2Q4JDOnyg— Prof Francois Balloux (@BallouxFrancois) May 11, 2020
Through moving personal stories, #AsianAmPBS chronicles the impact of the country’s fastest-growing ethnic group on American history and culture. Tune in to @PBS May 11 at 8/7c— CAAM (@CAAM) April 29, 2020
I agree, found this a great article, extremely useful to help people assess the risks in the places they go and things they do
This is one of the clearest explanations of the highest risk environments for infection. ‘The main sources for infection are home, workplace, public transport, social gatherings, and restaurants. This accounts for 90% of all transmission events.’ https://t.co/bBLYqomIIj— Lulu Garcia-Navarro (@lourdesgnavarro) May 11, 2020
Big deal. Barr ally Tim Shea extensively cited testimony from former DOJ official Mary McCord in the filing asking to drop the Flynn case. Well, McCord just disavowed essentially everything that Barr and Shea claimed about her testimony, point by point. https://t.co/4nevEwN6Zv— Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) May 11, 2020
Skadden Said to Have Paid $11 Million to Settle Ukraine Dispute https://t.co/CSjXOwK4VX— Amanda Rivkin (@amandarivkin) May 11, 2020
(Reuters) - Bret Chiafalo had his bags packed in the weeks following the 2016 U.S. presidential election. If somehow his gambit worked and Donald Trump were blocked from officially being declared the winner, the information technology specialist from Washington state figured all hell might break loose.
Chiafalo, 41, served in the role of presidential elector - an individual who plays a pivotal role in the complicated Electoral College process set out in the U.S. Constitution to determine the winner of presidential elections.
In most states, electors - typically party loyalists - must pledge to vote for their party’s candidate if that person wins state’s popular vote. Chiafalo, desperate to thwart Trump, had other intentions and voted for someone else.
Among MLB employees very few test positive for virus
May 10, 2020 - 1:15 PM PT Jeff Passan ESPN
