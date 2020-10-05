Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Jeff Zeleny @ CNN.com, May 9
Former President Barack Obama delivered a blistering critique of the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus crisis, describing it as "an absolute chaotic disaster" during a private call Friday night with people who worked for him in the White House and across his administration.
The searing comments, confirmed to CNN by three former Obama administration officials on the call, offered the starkest assessment yet from the former president [....]
In a 30-minute conversation with members of the Obama Alumni Association, the former president said the response to the coronavirus outbreak served as a critical reminder for why strong government leadership is needed during a global crisis. The call was intended to encourage former Obama staffers to become more engaged in Biden's presidential campaign
"This election that's coming up -- on every level -- is so important because what we're going to be battling is not just a particular individual or a political party," Obama said. "What we're fighting against is these long-term trends in which being selfish, being tribal, being divided, and seeing others as an enemy -- that has become a stronger impulse in American life."
The comments were first reported by Yahoo News, which obtained an audio recording of the call.[....]
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 4:05am
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 4:00pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 11:22pm
Admin warning - contribute something besides snide ad hominem propaganda or I start deleting.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 5:31pm
Rather than ad hominem, this is satire over a talentless hack posted way above her skillset in a crucial media communications position. So your friend can fuck off.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 12:06pm
I think that what's truly amazing about her is that she's the best little opportunist around, could probably run circles around boss Trump for lack of any values at all:Kayleigh McEnany called Trump comment 'racist,' 'hateful' and 'not the American way' in 2015. She's likely to blow old tired Kellyanne out of the water, send her off to the glue factory. And if Trump fires her: whoa, watch out.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 12:37pm
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/10/us/politics/white-house-coronavirus-trump.html
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 4:17pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 2:43am
I am encouraged the White House gave the cherished position of press secretary to a newbie intern, especially a woman of non-color. It's important that people with no discernible job skills or talents see that life is not a deadend, that they can parley their looks or connections and/or crass calculated willingness to say any absurd and/or criminal thing expected of them. And just as Biden's stutter or Bush's famed malapropisms didn't hold them back, Trump's inability to read has obviously inspired this new acolyte to put away her shame at being nervous, halting, tripping over read or spoken word, and vibrantly insincere presentation style to bring her gifts to the White House press pool podium (I'm sure she doesn't want to say that one 3x fast). Welcome to the Jungle, now officially known as Fantasyland. It's a Small World after all. And we are all the smaller for being part of it. Can I say I miss Sarah? I mean, you could have crafted a Netflix series around her. This KillMe McInanity wouldn't hold up for a Chiffon commercial.
Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Holds a Briefing: https://youtu.be/c2D2tst-skI
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 3:16am
The retards-in-chief - still contagious after all these years
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5eb88c1ec5b6bb4495e4788d
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 3:45am
Azar: Meatpackers live dirty
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/kadiagoba/alex-azar-coronvirus-meat...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 7:27am
Seems clears as a bell to me now, Rosen has it correct. "The plan" is to endlessly "flood the zone with shit", Bannon style, to distract and confuse and troll for outraged liberal response on other topics, make it so many deaths a day fade into the background:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 9:56am
and that's what Anonymous (not verified) upthread on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 2:57pm was here to do. We had the correct response-ridicule and/or return to topic. He doesn't spend a lot of time here probably because there's many more targets to visit a day with larger and more fruitful audiences. Just comes and dutifully drops some of the shit, hoping if you spread it around enough that the snowflakes will be distracted onto other topics and long arguments about those. It's the noise to signal ratio thing. Creating noise is what he wants to do. Outraged snowflakes are just extra fun on top if you can get them.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 10:02am
The Anymouse could be any one of the comment makers over at Briebart busy having a big touch down dance party over this move by Barr.
Note the frisson of arousal that passes through their crowd at the expectation of violent retribution. Our mouse is careful to remove that part before he pastes his stuff here.
by moat on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 11:19am
this is an important added point by Rosen:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 10:06am
It's all part of a plan:
Edit to add after following that lead up; I see Matt Rogers (a Dem political operative) retweeted this following that:
and yet another from a young editor @ FastCompany:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 1:46pm
Apparently, as Claire sez, the Drumpf just held a press conference that was their fight-back plan
This is what I have seen so far, some hints that it was like "mission accomplished"
and from across the pond, that it was a hilariously good show:
and
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 4:52pm
Oy, bet the campaign operatives are just thrilled. NOT.
"you know, Obamagate. I don't know cause I actually haven't read all the shit I retweeted yesterday, but you know. terrible bad stuff, whatever it was"
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 5:03pm
Maggie Haberman:
Here's video clip of the Obama crime nonsense:
I wanna know what happened to Hillary, is she chopped liver now?
I suspect he's seen the Biden ad after freaking out about the Lincoln Project ad and the Obama leaked voice message and is totally losing it? Yesterday seemed like frantic effort to just find anything on Obama that seemed and retweeting it, without even understanding much of anything?
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 5:19pm