I agree, found this a great article, extremely useful to help people assess the risks in the places they go and things they do
This is one of the clearest explanations of the highest risk environments for infection. ‘The main sources for infection are home, workplace, public transport, social gatherings, and restaurants. This accounts for 90% of all transmission events.’ https://t.co/bBLYqomIIj— Lulu Garcia-Navarro (@lourdesgnavarro) May 11, 2020
Big deal. Barr ally Tim Shea extensively cited testimony from former DOJ official Mary McCord in the filing asking to drop the Flynn case. Well, McCord just disavowed essentially everything that Barr and Shea claimed about her testimony, point by point. https://t.co/4nevEwN6Zv— Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) May 11, 2020
Skadden Said to Have Paid $11 Million to Settle Ukraine Dispute https://t.co/CSjXOwK4VX— Amanda Rivkin (@amandarivkin) May 11, 2020
(Reuters) - Bret Chiafalo had his bags packed in the weeks following the 2016 U.S. presidential election. If somehow his gambit worked and Donald Trump were blocked from officially being declared the winner, the information technology specialist from Washington state figured all hell might break loose.
Chiafalo, 41, served in the role of presidential elector - an individual who plays a pivotal role in the complicated Electoral College process set out in the U.S. Constitution to determine the winner of presidential elections.
In most states, electors - typically party loyalists - must pledge to vote for their party’s candidate if that person wins state’s popular vote. Chiafalo, desperate to thwart Trump, had other intentions and voted for someone else.
Among MLB employees very few test positive for virus
May 10, 2020 - 1:15 PM PT Jeff Passan ESPN
Preliminary research by a Boston-based biotech firm suggests that treatment may not be consistent across the board. The study found that black people who visited hospitals with Covid-19 symptoms in February and March were less likely to get tested or treated than white patients.
Americans of all races may have experienced less than ideal care in recent months in an overwhelmed health care system, and it is not uncommon to hear stories of people who visited health professionals for treatment, only to be turned away.
Records kept by medical examiners in Florida offer a window into how the coronavirus has killed more than 1,600 people there. Many died at home.
By Patricia Mazzei, Rebecca Halleck and Richard A. Oppel, Jr. @ NYTimes.com, May 8, 2020
MIAMI — A 71-year-old woman with nausea who was sent home from the emergency room, even though a doctor wanted to admit her. A 63-year-old nurse who was self-isolating while she waited for results from her coronavirus test. A 77-year-old man who was prescribed antibiotics by a doctor in another state for his fever and dry cough.
By Jeff Zeleny @ CNN.com, May 9
Former President Barack Obama delivered a blistering critique of the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus crisis, describing it as "an absolute chaotic disaster" during a private call Friday night with people who worked for him in the White House and across his administration.
The searing comments, confirmed to CNN by three former Obama administration officials on the call, offered the starkest assessment yet from the former president [....]
A depressingly plausible vision for the future of American retail after coronavirus.https://t.co/XUR00D61B7— #TestAndTrace EVERYWHERE NOW (@Noahpinion) May 10, 2020
Trump has never had to confront any problem that somebody else didn’t just make disappear. Trump has always used an army of attorneys, accountants and corrupted officials to make his problems go away—whether it was with women, creditors, contractors, or law enforcement... Now that he is president. there is no accountant, lawyer, or public official who can use clever paperwork to make the virus disappear. Solving this problem would require the sort of dedicated attention, tough choices, and hard work that Donald Trump has been able to spend his entire life successfully avoiding...
Reportedly leading the group was a member of the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Jordan Kita, who was armed and in uniform during the incident in question despite being off-duty and employed in a different county.
The mob claimed they were on the lookout for someone named Josiah in connection with the disappearance of a young girl, according to an attorney now representing the family. They wouldn’t take no for an answer when Monica Shepard and her son Dameon, a high school senior, told them repeatedly that no one by that name lived at that resident.
This is the future, now.— Joshua Decter (@joshuadecter) May 9, 2020
Coronavirus: 2,000 bars shut in Seoul as 17 new COVID-19 cases linked to one man | World News | Sky News https://t.co/QSo5unINiH
Guess they can use this at the White House
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/11/us/coronavirus-updates.html?action=click&module=Spotlight&pgtype=Homepage
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 9:56am
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 10:32am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 10:58am
Half deaths from nursing homes
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/may/11/nursing-homes-us-data-co...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 11:34am
This is another reason everyone's on their own to judge their own risks:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 11:53am