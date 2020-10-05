Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Preliminary research by a Boston-based biotech firm suggests that treatment may not be consistent across the board. The study found that black people who visited hospitals with Covid-19 symptoms in February and March were less likely to get tested or treated than white patients.
Americans of all races may have experienced less than ideal care in recent months in an overwhelmed health care system, and it is not uncommon to hear stories of people who visited health professionals for treatment, only to be turned away.
But African-American patients enter the health care system with distinct disadvantages, experts say. There is less access to quality health care in many black communities, research shows, and black people are more likely to suffer from diabetes, hypertension and other underlying conditions that make Covid-19 particularly fatal.
So, should providers misinterpret or ignore coronavirus symptoms in black patients, there is a higher likelihood that the results could be grave, experts say.
The country’s largest professional organization representing black doctors is calling on federal health agencies to study the role bias may have played in the testing and treatment of African-Americans for Covid-19.
“I think what we will find is race is a factor,” said Dr. Oliver Brooks, president of the organization, the National Medical Association.
In previous studies, doctors have been found to have downplayed African-Americans’ complaints of pain, given them weaker pain medication for broken bones and withheld cardiac treatments from black patients who needed them. Research suggests that the decisions are the result of ingrained assumptions, cultural ignorance and hostile attitudes toward African-Americans.
COVID-19 Took Black Lives First. It Didn’t Have To.
Pro Publication Illinois has an interesting article suggesting that the Black Death rate inn Chicago could have been lower. The CDC needs to consider altering its suggestions on when people should seek medical help.
https://features.propublica.org/chicago-first-deaths/covid-coronavirus-took-black-lives-first/
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 3:55pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 8:56am
I recall that David Letterman took medical leave of absence from his television show. On his return, his staff writers brought a horse into his office to serve as a joke and surprise. The horse took the world's largest dump in the office. The staffers looked at each other saying, "Its not my job to clean up that mess".
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 10:02am