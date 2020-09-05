Two fugitives sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Michigan over a dispute about a customer not wearing a face mask have been arrested, the authorities said on Friday.

The men, Ramonyea T. Bishop, 23, and his stepfather, Larry E. Teague, 44, were charged in the May 1 shooting death of the security guard, Calvin Munerlyn, at the store in Flint, Mich.

The Genesee County prosecutor, David Leyton, said on Twitter that Mr. Bishop was captured on Friday afternoon in Bay City, Mich., about 50 miles north of Flint. Mr. Teague was taken into custody on Thursday in Houston and was being extradited to Michigan. They both face felony premeditated murder and firearms charges.

Also on Friday, two Flint residents, Laura Ann Mitchell, 44, and Terrance D. Findley, 43, were charged with obstruction of justice, harboring a felon and related charges for their roles in getting Mr. Teague to Houston, Mr. Leyton said.