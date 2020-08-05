    75th anniversary of VE day

    By artappraiser on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 4:47pm |

    Was there, lived through it. Never paid much attention to that Brexit thing?

    (Since we were talking "greatest gen" on another thread, came to mind Liz actually is a very good representative of her generation, it'slike it's the only generation she "gets".)

    The Beeb on the speech and other UK celebrations of  the day:

     VE Day: UK's streets not empty as filled with love, says Queen

    • 24 minutes ago


    by artappraiser on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 4:57pm

    That was very good.


    by moat on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 5:40pm

    Oops, VE Day-1 it seems - jumped the gun, ruined the parade.

    (similar accomodations were made to have the Americans hold up in Pilsen so Russians could "liberate" a largely abandoned-by-Germans Prague.)

    Another anecdote from Is Paris Burning? where a radiojournalist flew to London for critical dental surgery, secure in the knowledge that Paris liberation was weeks away, only to hear on the way that a secret agreement with Allies and an insubordinate local German commander had allowed a French unit to slip in for the coup-de-grace ahead of schedule (and before the city could be detonated under Hitler's orders).

    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/05/08/reporting_germanys...


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 6:41am

    "And I will be Queen..."
    All heroes.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 4:50am

    Mother's Day meets VE Day

    https://api.nationalgeographic.com/distribution/public/amp/history/2020/...


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 4:51am

