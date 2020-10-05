Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Records kept by medical examiners in Florida offer a window into how the coronavirus has killed more than 1,600 people there. Many died at home.
By Patricia Mazzei, Rebecca Halleck and Richard A. Oppel, Jr. @ NYTimes.com, May 8, 2020
MIAMI — A 71-year-old woman with nausea who was sent home from the emergency room, even though a doctor wanted to admit her. A 63-year-old nurse who was self-isolating while she waited for results from her coronavirus test. A 77-year-old man who was prescribed antibiotics by a doctor in another state for his fever and dry cough.
All were found unresponsive at home — the nurse on the sofa, where she was found by her husband — their lives claimed by Covid-19 before they ever had a chance to check into the hospital.
The agony of how the coronavirus has killed at least 1,669 Floridians, many of them older, is brief and matter-of-fact in the unadorned language of medical examiners, who summarize death in sometimes less than 200 words.
But a trove of short narratives from nearly all of the state’s deaths so far show that a substantial number of people have died suddenly after returning home from the hospital or visiting a doctor or a clinic. Many worsened, returned to the hospital and died there.
Mostly, the cases — 1,490 are included in records released on Wednesday — show the many ways the unrelenting virus has found to cause death [....]
