Among MLB employees very few test positive for virus

May 10, 2020 - 1:15 PM PT Jeff Passan ESPN

Sixty of the 5,754 people in a study of the Major League Baseball employee population tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, a rate lower than what similar studies run in California found, the studies' authors said Sunday. "I was expecting a larger number," said Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford, which ran the study. "It shows the value of doing the science as opposed to guessing." continues

The results of the study, which was held in mid-April, revealed a prevalence of COVID antibodies in the MLB employee population of 0.7 percent -- a number adjusted to reflect testing accuracy. The survey showed that about 70% of those who tested positive for COVID antibodies had been asymptomatic. Twenty-six of MLB's 30 teams participated in the study. continues

