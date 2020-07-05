Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
DoJ claims they can't release Mueller grand jury info to House.
DoJ starts withdrawing Flynn cases.
What else?
DOJ has officially gone to SCOTUS to stay the DC Circuit's ruling to turn over Mueller grand jury materials to the House, arguing it would suffer irreparable harm if it had to release the info: https://t.co/F00eeEhqjm pic.twitter.com/KZnPdP9VPQ— Jacqueline Thomsen (@jacq_thomsen) May 7, 2020
Records kept by medical examiners in Florida offer a window into how the coronavirus has killed more than 1,600 people there. Many died at home.
By Patricia Mazzei, Rebecca Halleck and Richard A. Oppel, Jr. @ NYTimes.com, May 8, 2020
MIAMI — A 71-year-old woman with nausea who was sent home from the emergency room, even though a doctor wanted to admit her. A 63-year-old nurse who was self-isolating while she waited for results from her coronavirus test. A 77-year-old man who was prescribed antibiotics by a doctor in another state for his fever and dry cough.
By Jeff Zeleny @ CNN.com, May 9
Former President Barack Obama delivered a blistering critique of the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus crisis, describing it as "an absolute chaotic disaster" during a private call Friday night with people who worked for him in the White House and across his administration.
The searing comments, confirmed to CNN by three former Obama administration officials on the call, offered the starkest assessment yet from the former president [....]
A depressingly plausible vision for the future of American retail after coronavirus.https://t.co/XUR00D61B7— #TestAndTrace EVERYWHERE NOW (@Noahpinion) May 10, 2020
Trump has never had to confront any problem that somebody else didn’t just make disappear. Trump has always used an army of attorneys, accountants and corrupted officials to make his problems go away—whether it was with women, creditors, contractors, or law enforcement... Now that he is president. there is no accountant, lawyer, or public official who can use clever paperwork to make the virus disappear. Solving this problem would require the sort of dedicated attention, tough choices, and hard work that Donald Trump has been able to spend his entire life successfully avoiding...
Reportedly leading the group was a member of the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Jordan Kita, who was armed and in uniform during the incident in question despite being off-duty and employed in a different county.
The mob claimed they were on the lookout for someone named Josiah in connection with the disappearance of a young girl, according to an attorney now representing the family. They wouldn’t take no for an answer when Monica Shepard and her son Dameon, a high school senior, told them repeatedly that no one by that name lived at that resident.
...........
This is the future, now.— Joshua Decter (@joshuadecter) May 9, 2020
Coronavirus: 2,000 bars shut in Seoul as 17 new COVID-19 cases linked to one man | World News | Sky News https://t.co/QSo5unINiH
Two fugitives sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Michigan over a dispute about a customer not wearing a face mask have been arrested, the authorities said on Friday.
The men, Ramonyea T. Bishop, 23, and his stepfather, Larry E. Teague, 44, were charged in the May 1 shooting death of the security guard, Calvin Munerlyn, at the store in Flint, Mich.
The Genesee County prosecutor, David Leyton, said on Twitter that Mr. Bishop was captured on Friday afternoon in Bay City, Mich., about 50 miles north of Flint. Mr. Teague was taken into custody on Thursday in Houston and was being extradited to Michigan. They both face felony premeditated murder and firearms charges.
Of course the whole Texas salon drama was a charade. https://t.co/oH5jnBsaQ1— Kriston Capps Æ A-12 (@kristoncapps) May 9, 2020
Ousted official responds to Trump: 'I'm frustrated at a lack of leadership' https://t.co/bifNMnlqv3— J. W. (@wolfjon4) May 9, 2020
This coronavirus test from Abbott that has been in use in the White House for weeks now is one of the least accurate tests out there. It's got a 15 percent false negative rate. https://t.co/hBQLD7zGfY— Ali Nouri (@AliNouriPhD) May 9, 2020
Study summary : https://t.co/Ytz84VcTC1
... @daveweigel downloaded the apps of both campaigns and signed up for push notifications. "The Republican effort was designed to keep supporters energized, inspired and sometimes angry. The Democratic effort was genteel and gave me much less to do." https://t.co/3YniOwReOw— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) May 8, 2020
Little Richard, one of rock's founding fathers who set the template that generations of musicians would follow, has died at 87 https://t.co/nwu9qMA9wf— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 9, 2020
Interesting interviews with black runners about precautions they take to prevent upsetting white people.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 3:26pm
Next, as per the SCOTUS stopping the vote count in Florida in 2000, or disenfranchising voters due to "fraudulent voting";
Robert's SCOTUS has overruled a lower court stay on the Executive Order and its enforcement, saying they traditionally "give deference to Republican presidents seeking election" and the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case sometime in 2021 or 2022. The COVID-19 death total has since the DOJ action, entered a rapid decline in numbers.
by NCD on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 4:51pm
Thanks, reading the impartial court decision helps to clarify the germane issues.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 5:14pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 1:58am
Sentencing turned totally personal.
Please Trump is the name of the game.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/05/07/top-prosecutor-in-flynn-case-ab...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 6:19am
Trump threatens Wray's 10 year appt
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 10:04am
Fire him, Pence can run the FBI, HE WAS ELECTED!.
Trump needs to clean out whoever is sending out all those food stamps too. Nobody can eat that much, many, many many billions wasted COULD BE USED ON PAINTING THE WALL!
by NCD on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 11:12am
"We don't need no jalapeños. We don't need no guacomol..."
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 11:29am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 11:28am
I have no inclination to defend Trump whom I despise or Barr or anybody else that comes to mind in the current administration. I also see no reason to give any benefit of doubt to the spawn of J. Edgar Hoover. The story of Flynn is distorted greatly in different directions depending on which side is telling but is only one part of a bigger story, one which is not as simple and cut and dried as so many would have it.
by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 12:30pm
So you've got a new bromance with Turley, who can't seem to find anything wrong with the new National Security Advisor lying to the incoming President about his lobbying activity with Turkey (including discussing kidnapping a US resident out of the country), along with telling our major enemy that it's ok they interfered with the election - the sanctions the current President has on will be dropped ASAP after inauguration.
And then Flynn got a sweetheart deal to just admit he lied - no jail time, a gentleman's agreement to leave his son alone - which he agreed to *TWICE* under oath to a judge - but then decided to get a new attorney to contest it, and when she went utter batshit crazy, refiling the same inane Brady shit over and over, Barr decided to step right in and call it quits - snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
So, Lulu's back, eh? Just remember, it's over when it's over - there's still a rather pissed off judge involved, and they're not going to snow him likely.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 12:49pm
Sullivan specifically made him repeat his guilty plea in open court to put the kibosh on this sort of bullshit. And now the DOJ becomes a coconspirator.
by moat on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 3:45pm
The important charges of the Turley article, to my mind, are that the reporting of the issue by CNN is bad and that the FBI had some bad actors driving the prosecution who were given a pass. I do not believe that either charge qualifies as bullshit since they are both self evidently true regardless any judgement of Flynn. Your mileage obviously varies.
by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 9:55pm
They let McCabe dangle for over a year whether they would charge, as Trump's revenge - he had to sue them to shit or get off the pot.
Marcy talks about Years thinking the Flynn-Russian ambassador meeting was no big deal - and then she saw the actual content of th meeting (whe e *Fynn* brought up loosening Obama's sanctions), and that's when they went from closing down to re-upping and warning people - hardly a vendetta "out to get Flynn" as Team Trump contends.
https://www.emptywheel.net/2020/05/08/damning-new-details-from-mary-mcco...
(More articles there - you could try reading non-apologist sites)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 3:35am
And here's a Marcy Wheeler piece showing how McCabe was railroaded - fired because they were assured he would be convicted, except he had reasonable explanations, so charges were dismissed but still they refused to clear him , leaving him in limbobut you, Lulu, are happy to pander Turley's bullshit because you've found another Russian supporting line if propaganda to support - predictability is certainly one of your strong suits. That people like Turley subsume their law credentials to helping these fuckers break legal precedent and policy is certainly an awful aspect of the current Trump-Barr full court press, but no need to follow blindly along with this crap.
Read it -it's thorough, unlike the Turley hatchet job.
https://www.emptywheel.net/2020/02/16/the-stakes-and-misinformation-abou...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 3:47am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 8:30am
Toobin summarizes
https://www.newyorker.com/news/daily-comment/the-michael-flynn-dismissal...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 9:03am
BMaz summarizes - tl;dr sentencing/sanctions still up to Judge Sullivan, he will not be cowed, he handled the Stevens case, we shall see.
https://www.emptywheel.net/2020/05/07/trump-pride-and-doj-prejudice-the-...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 9:14am
Not that it matters, but just for fun, I ran across confirmation that There's always a tweet:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 2:02am
More Marcy timeline
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 4:10pm
Except I don't understand - Flynn wasn't *charged* - he pled guilty - twice, and was ready to be sentenced to *0* time, yet instead he withdrew his plea, exposing him to serving time for that perjury. Why?
(And why can't Obama distinguish between a charge and an actual legal admission of guilt? So much sloppy legal analysis everywhere. Now extending to medical analysis.)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 4:38am
A couple of years ago I commented here that Obama's Spygate house of cards would collapse due to the morons who perpetrated this demonic hoax left a paper trail that couldn't be covered up or destroyed. It took too long but finally the documented evidence is flowing and much mush more is coming exposing the scum that will pay for their evil deeds.
The snowflake rats are cornered and panicked, their heads are spinning and they spew projectile vomitus, they destroyed themselves but they won't be allowed to destroy us.
It's a great but sad day for America!
by Anonymous (not verified) on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 4:54pm
Which documents are you referring to?
by moat on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 5:38pm
I suspect it has something to do with along these lines, see this thread
https://twitter.com/wesyang/status/1259187866552369153
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 5:56pm
You are correct. That line of thought has been going on while all this other stuff has been going on.
But it is odd that none of that rose to the level of evidence in actual cases in front of actual judges.
And it still has not.
Edit: As a challenge to a troll, asking a question is not an admission to a confusion about the sources of their information.
by moat on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 6:19pm
I just glanced at the Drumpf's tweets and I would recommend that those into this whole story should take a look at them too (unfortunately); he's retweeting the fellow travelers...
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 7:08am
I see what you mean.
by moat on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 9:45am
(these from Trump suppurating COVIDIANS) - + a sarcastic Trumptard misspelling
by NCD on Sun, 05/10/2020 - 10:33am
Who were you then back in the day?
by moat on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 5:42pm
I hear the Macedonians have regrouped. Ajde ajde, mofos. Yippie tay yay.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 6:30pm
It just so happens that I had a friend who went back to Macedonia when the "Yugoslavia" collapse was happening.
He returned but refused to have anything to do with his former friends.
The limits of observation.
by moat on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 7:24pm
It's complex, like everything Balkans. I certainly don't mean to imply more than a minority are up to some crap. But still lives some longing for the old Tito, Milosevic and Soviet influence days.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 8:31pm
I remember an episode in a bar on a Friday night several decades ago when one of my Polish colleagues said this:
"The Serbs went off when you said they were Serbs."
I thought he was nuts at the time but am coming around to his logic these days.
by moat on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 9:06pm
I recommend "Once There Was a Country" ("Underground"). A bit like a cultural psychiatry session?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 9:55pm
You kind of sound like a whiny snowflake rat. What is up with that? What happened to the Triumph Upon a America theme?
Sad.
by moat on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 5:45pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 12:21pm