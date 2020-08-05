Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
“And I’ll tell you, the whole world is excited watching us because we’re leading the world,” he (Trump) said, in an updated pat on the back this week.
He’s right about the leading part: Every 49 seconds or so, throughout the first week in May, an American has been dying of this disease. With 1.3 million reported cases, the United States, just five percent of the world’s population, has nearly 33 percent of the sick. With more than 75,000 deaths, we’re at the front of the pack as well. No country comes close on all three measures.
Globally, the average death rate is 34 people per million residents. In the United States, it’s more than six times higher — 232 per million.
South Korea and the United States both reported their first cases of Covid-19 at the same time, in the third week of January. South Korea immediately started testing on a mass scale and socially isolating. The United States denied, dithered and did next to nothing for more than two months.
By the end of April, new cases in South Korea were down to less than 10 a day. In the United States at that time, the pandemic raged at a daily rate of more than 25,000 newly sick. New Zealand, which also quickly went into lockdown, reported no new cases earlier this week for the first time since mid-March.
Comments
Egan was doing a polemic-y piece here trying to swing a few MAGA fans. But the truth is the pity contest is far from over. Singapore right now is one that should think twice about pitying other countries:
A global pandemic with no real rules yet, where everything can change as everything is theoretical at this point in time. We humans are all epidemiological guinea pigs right now. It's going to be that way for quite some time.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 4:14am
