Gwynyth Paltrow & Kendall Jenner, maybe not so much, but this foodie fight and biz description from Chrissie Teigen - maybe it's not all so quick and easy and soulless as we assume, more labor of love, less social media vamping?
this is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article. https://t.co/9xrvQBInAp— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 8, 2020
This is the future, now.— Joshua Decter (@joshuadecter) May 9, 2020
Coronavirus: 2,000 bars shut in Seoul as 17 new COVID-19 cases linked to one man | World News | Sky News https://t.co/QSo5unINiH
Two fugitives sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Michigan over a dispute about a customer not wearing a face mask have been arrested, the authorities said on Friday.
The men, Ramonyea T. Bishop, 23, and his stepfather, Larry E. Teague, 44, were charged in the May 1 shooting death of the security guard, Calvin Munerlyn, at the store in Flint, Mich.
The Genesee County prosecutor, David Leyton, said on Twitter that Mr. Bishop was captured on Friday afternoon in Bay City, Mich., about 50 miles north of Flint. Mr. Teague was taken into custody on Thursday in Houston and was being extradited to Michigan. They both face felony premeditated murder and firearms charges.
Of course the whole Texas salon drama was a charade. https://t.co/oH5jnBsaQ1— Kriston Capps Æ A-12 (@kristoncapps) May 9, 2020
Ousted official responds to Trump: 'I'm frustrated at a lack of leadership' https://t.co/bifNMnlqv3— J. W. (@wolfjon4) May 9, 2020
This coronavirus test from Abbott that has been in use in the White House for weeks now is one of the least accurate tests out there. It's got a 15 percent false negative rate. https://t.co/hBQLD7zGfY— Ali Nouri (@AliNouriPhD) May 9, 2020
Study summary : https://t.co/Ytz84VcTC1
... @daveweigel downloaded the apps of both campaigns and signed up for push notifications. "The Republican effort was designed to keep supporters energized, inspired and sometimes angry. The Democratic effort was genteel and gave me much less to do." https://t.co/3YniOwReOw— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) May 8, 2020
Little Richard, one of rock's founding fathers who set the template that generations of musicians would follow, has died at 87 https://t.co/nwu9qMA9wf— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 9, 2020
Interesting interviews with black runners about precautions they take to prevent upsetting white people.
How the threat of COVID-19 is affecting people across Africa https://t.co/H2ngBc1DfD #COVID19 #coronavirus #Africa pic.twitter.com/t5n63MDDFo
By Kate Proctor @ TheGuardian.com, May 8
Stringent quarantine measures to be announced to prevent second wave of coronavirus
Legendary Ebola discoverer Peter Piot reflecting w/ COVID in . “I read a study yesterday that concluded you have 30% chance of dying if u end up in a UK hospital w/ #COVID19. That’s about same overall mortality rate as for Ebola in 2014 in West Africa.” https://t.co/Jg1PjxZmrE
Over the years, Glynn County police officers have been accused of covering up allegations of misconduct, tampering with a crime scene, interfering in an investigation of a police shooting and retaliating against fellow officers who cooperated with outside investigators.
The police chief was indicted days after Mr. Arbery’s killing on charges related to an alleged cover-up of an officer’s sexual relationship with an informant. The chief, John Powell, had been hired to clean up the department, which the Glynn County manager described last fall as suffering from poor training, outdated policies and “a culture of cronyism.”
Taking topic in another direction
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 12:33pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 1:18pm
The author of the best-selling "Souls of Yellow Folk":
And from that, one comes to wonder about the incongruity or not of the "Crazy Rich Asians" movie being popular with the woke at one time, I don't know if it still is.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 2:25pm
Pretty unwoke slapstick, but w/o much Asian onscreen, can understand.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 2:59pm