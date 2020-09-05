Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Little Richard, one of rock's founding fathers who set the template that generations of musicians would follow, has died at 87 https://t.co/nwu9qMA9wf— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 9, 2020
... @daveweigel downloaded the apps of both campaigns and signed up for push notifications. "The Republican effort was designed to keep supporters energized, inspired and sometimes angry. The Democratic effort was genteel and gave me much less to do." https://t.co/3YniOwReOw— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) May 8, 2020
Interesting interviews with black runners about precautions they take to prevent upsetting white people.
Gwynyth Paltrow & Kendall Jenner, maybe not so much, but this foodie fight and biz description from Chrissie Teigen - maybe it's not all so quick and easy and soulless as we assume, more labor of love, less social media vamping?
this is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article. https://t.co/9xrvQBInAp
How the threat of COVID-19 is affecting people across Africa https://t.co/H2ngBc1DfD #COVID19 #coronavirus #Africa pic.twitter.com/t5n63MDDFo
By Kate Proctor @ TheGuardian.com, May 8
Stringent quarantine measures to be announced to prevent second wave of coronavirus
Legendary Ebola discoverer Peter Piot reflecting w/ COVID in . “I read a study yesterday that concluded you have 30% chance of dying if u end up in a UK hospital w/ #COVID19. That’s about same overall mortality rate as for Ebola in 2014 in West Africa.” https://t.co/Jg1PjxZmrE
Over the years, Glynn County police officers have been accused of covering up allegations of misconduct, tampering with a crime scene, interfering in an investigation of a police shooting and retaliating against fellow officers who cooperated with outside investigators.
The police chief was indicted days after Mr. Arbery’s killing on charges related to an alleged cover-up of an officer’s sexual relationship with an informant. The chief, John Powell, had been hired to clean up the department, which the Glynn County manager described last fall as suffering from poor training, outdated policies and “a culture of cronyism.”
Exclusive - Hackers linked to Iran have targeted staff at Gilead Sciences in recent weeks, the U.S. pharma giant whose antiviral drug remdesivir is the only treatment so far proven to help patients infected with COVID-19 https://t.co/159ISmkwRt— Jack Stubbs (@jc_stubbs) May 8, 2020
Historic levels of unemployment including the lowest employment to population ratio - 51.3% - ever recorded. This is a disaster. https://t.co/qqPfXk54ZF— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) May 8, 2020
Corona & Flushing are both dense Queens neighborhoods with limited access to health care and similar socioeconomic profiles. Yet their rates of Covid cases are vastly different. https://t.co/5121O3Lomq via @annjychoi & @J__Velasquez in @THECITYNY
This is the most under-reported story of the entire pandemic. Nationwide in the US, nearly 40% of deaths have occurred in nursing homes. In Europe it's close to half. https://t.co/3WB2agJoVH— Neoliberal Schill (@BotSchill) May 8, 2020
"Is there any privilege anywhere that rivals that of the good-looking?" https://t.co/FfTbgHvj0Z via @intelligencer— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) May 8, 2020
I am crazy about this little video of him I posted here on Creative Corner back in 2018. I love the old black-and-white clip, but especially adore the end where at the end of a wild piano riff he slows down and the camera focuses on a dreamy look on his face:
The music media back in the heyday of rock before Bowie went bi-gender often treated him as gimmicky along the lines of Liberace's relationship to classical performance. But they got it wrong. He was a great radical artist. Rolling Stone has it right now: "massively influential". A giant really.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 10:50am
https://youtu.be/LVIttmFAzek
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 11:18am
AWESOME to see that whole video! I actually love how it's quite obviously choreographed to get across the wildness without total abandon.The goofy stiff grownup white studio audience included, they make me laugh. I cannot see anything other than his own hand--not just obeying the orders of a record co. boss- he was the ultimate in "cross genre", trying break barriers. (I.E. rockabilly, Jerry Lee Lewis is out there...what does it matter, it's all music and we want to sell it and to sell it you have to have people with money to buy...)
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 11:36am
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 12:09pm
(There's more archive stuff on their Twitter feed, these were the ones that interested me.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 12:03pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 12:07pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 12:11pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 12:35pm
Sir Tom Jones, with video memories:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 12:38pm
Mick Jagger:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 12:43pm