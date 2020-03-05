    There's a plan. He knows what it is. And can explain it well.

    "We're here to solve problems" (Been there, learned that--Windows--problems? wink) Working with W.H.O. Highly recommend spending the time to listen. Ignore the Trump clown side show for a while and listen to what's really going on. Extremely reassuring about the "fear of the unknown" thing. I haven't seen Dr. Sanjay Gupta smile so much in a real long time!

    Part 4: CNN coronavirus town hall (April 30)

    Bill Gates discusses coronavirus testing and vaccine efforts with CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta during a CNN town hall.

     

     

    Same problem everywhere opening up if you don't follow Bill's plan:

    tonight’s @FT splash

    Trade unions and business leaders are at loggerheads over Boris Johnson’s “back to work” strategy, following claims that employees’ lives could be put at risk as the government tries to restart the economy.https://t.co/ivYVwMhsoG

    — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) May 4, 2020

    But don't fear, it's part of the equation of  people learnin': we can't go back to the way it was. Not gonna happen. Not until a huge number of people around the world are vaccinated. Time to realize reality is actually part of the plan. Fruitless waste of time to lecture, they'll figure it out eventually.


    Nate Silver does not have respect for the White House's model:

    I would bet $538 that the White House's "cubic model" is literally just an MS-EXCEL trendline with a third-degree (cubic) polynomial. https://t.co/TvrHm25dB6

    — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) May 5, 2020

    Ironic that Microsoft is part of the dis.


    That said, in the U.S., there this shadow coronavirus government which represents us and which is advising many governors of U.S. states and our medical community looks to them for info. as well:

    11/ Speaking of @ASlavitt: So much Covid leadership is coming from past govt officials like Slavitt & @ScottGottliebMD. They’re filling vacuum left by TrumpWorld, as per @washingtonpost https://t.co/XiE2CeeAZU (Fig on L). Also @Laurie_Garrett (Fig R) on crickets coming @CDCgov pic.twitter.com/N5ALK7qqrV

    — Bob Wachter (@Bob_Wachter) May 5, 2020


    our strain in the west is the mutant and more contagious:


    “This is hard news,” wrote Korber, “but please don’t only be disheartened by it.

    Is it okay to be just a little disheartened?


    maybe this will help, she's a virologist @ Columbia:

    Scientists are partisan in their very own way, methinks


    The process does bring into sharp relief why the peer review has to unfold. A certain number of arguments have been argued well enough to create a consensus amongst those who can participate in the argument. Other claims are still being considered.

     It is unlike partisan differences because the scientists live within a different code.


    If I remember correctly, Mr. Gates was pretty sure this had already started...


    Yes. Gates said he was planning on building 7 different kinds.

    With that in mind, Gates has been airing another big idea. Usually, only the vaccine that is going to be used is manufactured. That means a delay in the rollout between when a vaccine is chosen and when it is actually available at the necessary scale.

    Gates’s proposal is to build seven factories, for all the leading vaccine candidates, and manufacture lots of each of them. It will mean some wasted money, but it’ll be worth it to get a vaccine to patients sooner. He estimates this will cost billions. Though the foundation hasn’t disclosed how much it will personally be spending, a project of this magnitude will require other stakeholders — as have most of Gates’s public health projects.

    I hope this is more than a plan.
    It should be propelled by Federal efforts and resources.


    In other news about not having a plan there is Ezra Klein:

     

     


    thanks much cause I actually saw him start on this on the teevee but then I distracted from watching it by a phone call!


