Legendary Ebola discoverer Peter Piot reflecting w/ COVID in . "I read a study yesterday that concluded you have 30% chance of dying if u end up in a UK hospital w/ #COVID19. That's about same overall mortality rate as for Ebola in 2014 in West Africa."
How the threat of COVID-19 is affecting people across Africa
By Kate Proctor @ TheGuardian.com, May 8
Stringent quarantine measures to be announced to prevent second wave of coronavirus
Legendary Ebola discoverer Peter Piot reflecting w/ COVID in . “I read a study yesterday that concluded you have 30% chance of dying if u end up in a UK hospital w/ #COVID19. That’s about same overall mortality rate as for Ebola in 2014 in West Africa.” https://t.co/Jg1PjxZmrE
Over the years, Glynn County police officers have been accused of covering up allegations of misconduct, tampering with a crime scene, interfering in an investigation of a police shooting and retaliating against fellow officers who cooperated with outside investigators.
The police chief was indicted days after Mr. Arbery’s killing on charges related to an alleged cover-up of an officer’s sexual relationship with an informant. The chief, John Powell, had been hired to clean up the department, which the Glynn County manager described last fall as suffering from poor training, outdated policies and “a culture of cronyism.”
Exclusive - Hackers linked to Iran have targeted staff at Gilead Sciences in recent weeks, the U.S. pharma giant whose antiviral drug remdesivir is the only treatment so far proven to help patients infected with COVID-19
Historic levels of unemployment including the lowest employment to population ratio - 51.3% - ever recorded. This is a disaster.
Corona & Flushing are both dense Queens neighborhoods with limited access to health care and similar socioeconomic profiles. Yet their rates of Covid cases are vastly different.
This is the most under-reported story of the entire pandemic. Nationwide in the US, nearly 40% of deaths have occurred in nursing homes. In Europe it's close to half.
"Is there any privilege anywhere that rivals that of the good-looking?"
“And I’ll tell you, the whole world is excited watching us because we’re leading the world,” he (Trump) said, in an updated pat on the back this week.
He’s right about the leading part: Every 49 seconds or so, throughout the first week in May, an American has been dying of this disease. With 1.3 million reported cases, the United States, just five percent of the world’s population, has nearly 33 percent of the sick. With more than 75,000 deaths, we’re at the front of the pack as well. No country comes close on all three measures.
Globally, the average death rate is 34 people per million residents. In the United States, it’s more than six times higher — 232 per million.
Senate GOP breaks with Trump on Covid-19 testing: 'We ought to step it up'
By Alexander Bolton @ TheHill.com, May 7, with VIDEO
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday that he and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will soon unveil a coronavirus relief package that he described as “Rooseveltian” in its scope and size.
By Julia Manchester @ TheHill.com, May 7
[....] experts say many in the state appeared to take a diligent approach on their own to COVID-19.
“Many older people self-quarantined before being told to do so by the governor,” said Laurence Barton, a crisis management and public safety professor at the University of Central Florida. “That decision by an older population may have well saved, in my opinion, tens of thousands of lives.”
The coup that never was: How a disinformation campaign created the illusion of political chaos in Qatar
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 2:56am
The following obit is a perfect example of why I don't think it's that fruitful to continually focus on demographics and risk factors and accessibility to health care, along the lines of victim olympics (though that is undoubtedly helpful for epidemiology as to controlling infection spread).
If this guy can't be sure of being saved, who can? As far as death and disability from this virus, it's just a crap shoot.
Dr. Barry Webber, Surgeon Who Stuck With His Patients, Dies at 67
Avoidance is the only thing we have right now. If you're going to complain about people with unfair risk, it is essential workers who have that, just that simple. It's not about access to treatment options. They don't which treatments work! They don't understand the disease yet! That's where the rich powerful sick have it just like the poor sick: once infected, it's a crap shoot.
In Peter Piot's story, another thing that stood out to me: he recounts how in hospital, he was afraid they might put him on a ventilator! Because he knew about it, that those on ventilators had a high death rate and no one is sure that it's helping more than hurting. That he was so grateful that powers-that-be decided he only needed oxygen. While at the same time explaining he was in no shape to even be involved in decisions about how he was being treated. This is one of the most famous virologists in the world! Just letting his fate up to whoever happened to be taking care of him behind those masks.
I lost a friend early on in the pandemic in NY. We in his circle have all heard he died on a ventilator in a pleasant small-ish hospital in the far north suburbs in NY near his home. All of us think he probably made a fatal mistake going there, just by virtue of that care team not knowing the latest on treatment protocols, which he would have had more access to at a busy public Queens hospital where all the poor people were being taken. Because: those teams, in those lousy crowded chaotic hosptials, would have been the ones learning the fastest about what treatments were working and what weren't.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/09/2020 - 3:52am