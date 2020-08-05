    75th anniversary of VE day

    By artappraiser on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 4:47pm |

    Was there, lived through it. Never paid much attention to that Brexit thing?

    (Since we were talking "greatest gen" on another thread, came to mind Liz actually is a very good representative of her generation, it'slike it's the only generation she "gets".)

    The Beeb on the speech and other UK celebrations of  the day:

     VE Day: UK's streets not empty as filled with love, says Queen

    • 24 minutes ago


    by artappraiser on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 4:57pm

    That was very good.


    by moat on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 5:40pm

