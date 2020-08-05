    YangGang + TeamPete = ?

    By artappraiser on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 5:27am |

    Comments

    You Tube

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXEIAECEVFs


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 8:16am

    That was a good exchange. A reminder that future policy will either rise to the challenge or not.


    by moat on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 4:24pm

