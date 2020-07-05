Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
DoJ claims they can't release Mueller grand jury info to House.
DoJ starts withdrawing Flynn cases.
What else?
DOJ has officially gone to SCOTUS to stay the DC Circuit's ruling to turn over Mueller grand jury materials to the House, arguing it would suffer irreparable harm if it had to release the info: https://t.co/F00eeEhqjm pic.twitter.com/KZnPdP9VPQ— Jacqueline Thomsen (@jacq_thomsen) May 7, 2020
Senate GOP breaks with Trump on Covid-19 testing: 'We ought to step it up' - CNNPolitics https://t.co/r3XCH18scE— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 8, 2020
By Alexander Bolton @ TheHill.com, May 7, with VIDEO
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday that he and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will soon unveil a coronavirus relief package that he described as “Rooseveltian” in its scope and size.
By Julia Manchester @ TheHill.com, May 7
[....] experts say many in the state appeared to take a diligent approach on their own to COVID-19.
“Many older people self-quarantined before being told to do so by the governor,” said Laurence Barton, a crisis management and public safety professor at the University of Central Florida. “That decision by an older population may have well saved, in my opinion, tens of thousands of lives.”
The coup that never was: How a disinformation campaign created the illusion of political chaos in Qatar https://t.co/RZHLl7SDXQ via @Dr_Ulrichsen pic.twitter.com/bOJmkTwNVQ— Stuart Wallace (@StuartLWallace) May 8, 2020
A model of what could be happening on a larger scale.
(CNN)A member of the US Navy who serves as one of President Donald Trump's personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN learned Thursday, raising concerns about the President's possible exposure to the virus.
Pittsburgh made the same declaration
https://www.post-gazette.com/local/city/2019/12/11/Pittsburgh-City-council-racism-health-crisis-pension-offset-Burgess-Harris/stories/201912110101
On Feb. 27, Corbett posted a tweet that lamented the lack of diversity on President Trump’s coronavirus task force: “The task force is largely people (white men) he appointed to their positions as director of blah blah institute. They are indebted to serve him NOT the people.”
And, as public health officials were reporting startling data that showed that the virus was disproportionately killing African Americans, Corbett vented on Twitter. “I tweet for the people who will die when doctors has to choose who gets the last ventilator and ultimately … who lives,” she wrote March 29. When someone responded that the virus “is a way to get rid of us,” Corbett replied: “Some have gone as far to call it genocide. I plead the fifth.”
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has made false and misleading statements about two veteran inspectors who challenged a cover-up of their investigation in Syria.
While congress dithers, Vermont passed hazard pay for essential workers. https://t.co/nUPStJyx7H pic.twitter.com/IzIOPMt5L3— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) May 7, 2020
The year is 2020. Amidst a global pandemic, Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose says the Secretary of the Treasury and producer of Wonder Woman is "officially an asshole." In response, the Executive Producer of the Lego Movie asks what Rose has done for his country with the flag of Liberia. https://t.co/c0pMA3Hyqy— Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 7, 2020
So far, red states and blue states are about evenly matched in their Test-and-Trace capabilities. Red states have a very slight advantage.— #TestAndTrace EVERYWHERE NOW (@Noahpinion) May 7, 2020
Exclusive: A coalition of online retailers backed by Amazon is launching a $2+ mil ad blitz opposing Trump’s demand that the Postal Service ratchet up its package delivery rates 4x to avoid bankruptcy.— Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) May 6, 2020
First ads on Hannity and Rush.https://t.co/QMh7GCIjBa
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 3:26pm
Next, as per the SCOTUS stopping the vote count in Florida in 2000, or disenfranchising voters due to "fraudulent voting";
Robert's SCOTUS has overruled a lower court stay on the Executive Order and its enforcement, saying they traditionally "give deference to Republican presidents seeking election" and the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case sometime in 2021 or 2022. The COVID-19 death total has since the DOJ action, entered a rapid decline in numbers.
by NCD on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 4:51pm
Thanks, reading the impartial court decision helps to clarify the germane issues.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 5:14pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 1:58am
Sentencing turned totally personal.
Please Trump is the name of the game.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/05/07/top-prosecutor-in-flynn-case-ab...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 6:19am