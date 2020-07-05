Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
(CNN)A member of the US Navy who serves as one of President Donald Trump's personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN learned Thursday, raising concerns about the President's possible exposure to the virus.
Comments
Maggie Haberman has selected out a quote to emphasize from this story:
by artappraiser on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 10:53pm
We can only hope.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 1:55am