On Feb. 27, Corbett posted a tweet that lamented the lack of diversity on President Trump’s coronavirus task force: “The task force is largely people (white men) he appointed to their positions as director of blah blah institute. They are indebted to serve him NOT the people.”
And, as public health officials were reporting startling data that showed that the virus was disproportionately killing African Americans, Corbett vented on Twitter. “I tweet for the people who will die when doctors has to choose who gets the last ventilator and ultimately … who lives,” she wrote March 29. When someone responded that the virus “is a way to get rid of us,” Corbett replied: “Some have gone as far to call it genocide. I plead the fifth.”
The year is 2020. Amidst a global pandemic, Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose says the Secretary of the Treasury and producer of Wonder Woman is "officially an asshole." In response, the Executive Producer of the Lego Movie asks what Rose has done for his country with the flag of Liberia. https://t.co/c0pMA3Hyqy
Exclusive: A coalition of online retailers backed by Amazon is launching a $2+ mil ad blitz opposing Trump’s demand that the Postal Service ratchet up its package delivery rates 4x to avoid bankruptcy.
Jared's Russian backchannel brain fart detailed
https://www.thedailybeast.com/kushner-details-his-wild-idea-to-use-russias-secret-comms
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 10:07pm