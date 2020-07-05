Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has made false and misleading statements about two veteran inspectors who challenged a cover-up of their investigation in Syria.
Comments
Helping Russia/WikiLeaks do it's work as usual, eh? We've got to stop meeting like this...
https://al-bab.com/blog/2020/01/douma-chemical-weapons-investigation-and...
https://www.bellingcat.com/news/mena/2020/01/17/the-opcw-douma-leaks-par...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 9:48pm