When social distancing was recommended six states announced they wouldn´t participate
and I listed them here.How have they done since then?
April 10 20th Today
Nevada 2571 3800 5695
North Dakota 293 600 1266
South Dakota 528 1140 2721
Nebraska 635 1600 6400
Iowa 1388 3100 10111
Arkansas 1146 1900 3525
The Times ranks states as to their growth of cases .
Compared wth the rest of the country Nevada has been down
proportionately and Iowa has been up( because of meat packing.
The other 4 were normal.
Overall , deciding to downplay social distancing seemed to
have worked.. For them.
Comments
Doubling infections every 10-12 days is "working"? Sure, could be worse - and probably is due to lack of tests to know for sure.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 4:46pm
I think he is employing "sarcasm."
It is a Boomer thing, you wouldn't understand.
/sarcasm
by moat on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 5:01pm
I'll cross that drawbridge when I come to it. #HumorDeprivedPleaseDonate
Btw, is there an "ok greatest Gen" snappy meme comeback? Asking for a friend.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 12:42am
I, too, have a friend who could use one of those.
by moat on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 8:22am
John has a reminiscence. He accompanied bombers north until handing them over some place.
What he most remembered was seeing the colored umbrellas on the Lido . And his mixed reactions.
by Flavius on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 8:27am
Sorry, who's John?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 10:23am
Roger ´s friend. He had the sort of opposite experience Plane hit and wasn ´t going to make the border. He knew what he preferred but since he was the only Jew he went on the intercom and took a vote.. They all said¨go for it and he did..
by Flavius on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 4:58pm
Odd, in a time of such madness there was such sanity and personal character. Now with so much less on the line it seems we crumble.
PS - Happy V-E Day - 75 yrs, seems like yesterday.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 5:12pm
My father flew in bombers out of Italy during WW2. He did not want to make it a badge of honor because of the suffering it caused.
by moat on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 6:04pm