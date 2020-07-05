Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
DoJ claims they can't release Mueller grand jury info to House.
DoJ starts withdrawing Flynn cases.
What else?
DOJ has officially gone to SCOTUS to stay the DC Circuit's ruling to turn over Mueller grand jury materials to the House, arguing it would suffer irreparable harm if it had to release the info: https://t.co/F00eeEhqjm pic.twitter.com/KZnPdP9VPQ— Jacqueline Thomsen (@jacq_thomsen) May 7, 2020
(CNN)A member of the US Navy who serves as one of President Donald Trump's personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN learned Thursday, raising concerns about the President's possible exposure to the virus.
Pittsburgh made the same declaration
https://www.post-gazette.com/local/city/2019/12/11/Pittsburgh-City-council-racism-health-crisis-pension-offset-Burgess-Harris/stories/201912110101
On Feb. 27, Corbett posted a tweet that lamented the lack of diversity on President Trump’s coronavirus task force: “The task force is largely people (white men) he appointed to their positions as director of blah blah institute. They are indebted to serve him NOT the people.”
And, as public health officials were reporting startling data that showed that the virus was disproportionately killing African Americans, Corbett vented on Twitter. “I tweet for the people who will die when doctors has to choose who gets the last ventilator and ultimately … who lives,” she wrote March 29. When someone responded that the virus “is a way to get rid of us,” Corbett replied: “Some have gone as far to call it genocide. I plead the fifth.”
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has made false and misleading statements about two veteran inspectors who challenged a cover-up of their investigation in Syria.
While congress dithers, Vermont passed hazard pay for essential workers. https://t.co/nUPStJyx7H pic.twitter.com/IzIOPMt5L3— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) May 7, 2020
The year is 2020. Amidst a global pandemic, Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose says the Secretary of the Treasury and producer of Wonder Woman is "officially an asshole." In response, the Executive Producer of the Lego Movie asks what Rose has done for his country with the flag of Liberia. https://t.co/c0pMA3Hyqy— Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 7, 2020
So far, red states and blue states are about evenly matched in their Test-and-Trace capabilities. Red states have a very slight advantage.— #TestAndTrace EVERYWHERE NOW (@Noahpinion) May 7, 2020
Exclusive: A coalition of online retailers backed by Amazon is launching a $2+ mil ad blitz opposing Trump’s demand that the Postal Service ratchet up its package delivery rates 4x to avoid bankruptcy.— Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) May 6, 2020
First ads on Hannity and Rush.https://t.co/QMh7GCIjBa
How a plan to ‘capture’ Maduro went rogue https://t.co/DiJB6lAbKK— J. W. (@wolfjon4) May 7, 2020
A massive drop in car sales sparks new push in Congress to aid the auto industry, by @tonyromm https://t.co/KSTkhDhoJG— Damian Paletta (@damianpaletta) May 6, 2020
Researcher 'on verge of making very significant' coronavirus findings shot to death https://t.co/eq0KNPkYQb— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) May 6, 2020
Following five nights of unrest, a fraught but fragile calm has returned to the poor suburbs of northern Paris, where many youths feel abandoned after a quarter of the city’s population fled the lockdown. https://t.co/NjDMDK5oHy— New Statesman (@NewStatesman) May 2, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 3:26pm