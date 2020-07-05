    DoJ Craziness Thread

    By PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 2:59pm |

    DoJ claims they can't release Mueller grand jury info to House.

    DoJ starts withdrawing Flynn cases.

    What else?

    Comments


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 3:26pm

    Latest Comments

    more