    so what happened

    By Flavius on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 1:56pm |

     

    When social distancing was recommended  six states announced they wouldn´t participate

    and I listed them here.How have they done  since then?

                            April 10                     20th               Today

    Nevada              2571                        3800              5695

    North Dakota       293                          600               1266

    South Dakota      528                         1140               2721

    Nebraska             635                        1600               6400

    Iowa                   1388                         3100              10111

    Arkansas            1146                         1900               3525

     

    The Times ranks states as to their growth of cases .

    Compared wth the rest of the country  Nevada has been down 

    proportionately  and Iowa has been up( because of   meat packing. 

    The other 4 were normal.

     

    Overall , deciding to downplay social distancing  seemed to

    have worked.. For them.

     

     

    Comments

    Doubling infections every 10-12 days is "working"? Sure, could be worse - and probably is due to lack of tests to know for sure.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 4:46pm

    I think he is employing "sarcasm."

    It is a Boomer thing, you wouldn't understand.

    /sarcasm


    by moat on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 5:01pm

    I'll cross that drawbridge when I come to it. #HumorDeprivedPleaseDonate

    Btw, is there an "ok greatest Gen" snappy meme comeback? Asking for a friend.


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 12:42am

