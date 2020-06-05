Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
#COVID19 is harmless, but 5G towers are killing people with "beams" & hospital ventilators are finishing others off as part of a "plandemic" -- so say online [far right] conspiracists, write @amhitchens & @CrawfordBlyth.— Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) April 21, 2020
Now 5G masts are being attacked.https://t.co/3mfNAXo4ko pic.twitter.com/pUCsoT4YAa
So far, red states and blue states are about evenly matched in their Test-and-Trace capabilities. Red states have a very slight advantage.— #TestAndTrace EVERYWHERE NOW (@Noahpinion) May 7, 2020
Exclusive: A coalition of online retailers backed by Amazon is launching a $2+ mil ad blitz opposing Trump’s demand that the Postal Service ratchet up its package delivery rates 4x to avoid bankruptcy.— Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) May 6, 2020
How a plan to ‘capture’ Maduro went rogue https://t.co/DiJB6lAbKK— J. W. (@wolfjon4) May 7, 2020
A massive drop in car sales sparks new push in Congress to aid the auto industry, by @tonyromm https://t.co/KSTkhDhoJG— Damian Paletta (@damianpaletta) May 6, 2020
Researcher 'on verge of making very significant' coronavirus findings shot to death https://t.co/eq0KNPkYQb— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) May 6, 2020
Following five nights of unrest, a fraught but fragile calm has returned to the poor suburbs of northern Paris, where many youths feel abandoned after a quarter of the city’s population fled the lockdown. https://t.co/NjDMDK5oHy— New Statesman (@NewStatesman) May 2, 2020
“Eleven percent of Republicans switched their party affiliation between December 2015 and March 2017, according to Pew. But surveys suggest that the share of Democrats switching affiliation in that same period is about the same.” https://t.co/qaWNaQCVs3— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 5, 2020
Senator Rand Paul tested positive for COVID-19 in March. He recuperated without problems. Paul did not wear a mask when he returned to Congress, stating that he is immune. There is no scientific data to support his assumption.
The factory guidelines are that everyone should wear a mask
You wear a mask to protect others
You wear googles to protect yourself
Italy's mafia mobsters are all using the COVID-19 outbreak to step in as an alternative to the state, offering those food parcels to presumably step in later on to take over the business. Scorcese-esque. https://t.co/GSUFyVflUR— THE SPILL (@the__spill) May 5, 2020
Irish citizens return old favor, help Native American tribe hit by virus https://t.co/NvqIbP2Efg— J. W. (@wolfjon4) May 5, 2020
This is a smart, bipartisan, temporary fix to bolster the healthcare workforce during COVID-19. Congress should consider the 'Healthcare Workforce Resilience Act' in the next relief package. Kudos to the senators leading the way: Perdue, Durbin, Coons, & Young. https://t.co/1TQAwJUfPP— Matthew La Corte (@MLaCorte_) May 5, 2020
Hertz may file for bankruptcy https://t.co/fAr6R9174J— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) May 5, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 5:00am
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 5:03am
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 5:08am
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 3:55am
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 5:11am
Hmmmm....interesting that Diamond & Silk are the lookout for any suspicious moves by Dr. Fauci & Dr. Brix:
They only trust whypipple named Trump? yuge stable genius, more trustworthy than the medical people?
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 5:26am
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 5:34am
Vaccines didn´t cause my son´s autism.
If you don´t know anything about a subject , be quiet.
by Flavius on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 10:37am
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 6:54am
As my accountant said, you can't argue with the numbers.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 1:06pm
Comes to mind, Farrakhan says that too? All depends on what you do with them, I've seen some pretty dodgy accounting tricks...
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 8:51pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 8:52pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 10:39pm