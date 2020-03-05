    There's a plan. He knows what it is. And can explain it well.

    By artappraiser on Sun, 05/03/2020 - 7:23pm |

    "We're here to solve problems" (Been there, learned that--Windows--problems? wink) Working with W.H.O. Highly recommend spending the time to listen. Ignore the Trump clown side show for a while and listen to what's really going on. Extremely reassuring about the "fear of the unknown" thing. I haven't seen Dr. Sanjay Gupta smile so much in a real long time!

    Part 4: CNN coronavirus town hall (April 30)

    Bill Gates discusses coronavirus testing and vaccine efforts with CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta during a CNN town hall.

     

     

    by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 4:43pm

    Same problem everywhere opening up if you don't follow Bill's plan:

    tonight’s @FT splash

    Trade unions and business leaders are at loggerheads over Boris Johnson’s “back to work” strategy, following claims that employees’ lives could be put at risk as the government tries to restart the economy.https://t.co/ivYVwMhsoG

    — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) May 4, 2020

    But don't fear, it's part of the equation of  people learnin': we can't go back to the way it was. Not gonna happen. Not until a huge number of people around the world are vaccinated. Time to realize reality is actually part of the plan. Fruitless waste of time to lecture, they'll figure it out eventually.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 5:09pm

    Nate Silver does not have respect for the White House's model:

    I would bet $538 that the White House's "cubic model" is literally just an MS-EXCEL trendline with a third-degree (cubic) polynomial. https://t.co/TvrHm25dB6

    — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) May 5, 2020

    Ironic that Microsoft is part of the dis.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 9:08pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 10:34pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 11:18pm

    That said, in the U.S., there this shadow coronavirus government which represents us and which is advising many governors of U.S. states and our medical community looks to them for info. as well:

    11/ Speaking of @ASlavitt: So much Covid leadership is coming from past govt officials like Slavitt & @ScottGottliebMD. They’re filling vacuum left by TrumpWorld, as per @washingtonpost https://t.co/XiE2CeeAZU (Fig on L). Also @Laurie_Garrett (Fig R) on crickets coming @CDCgov pic.twitter.com/N5ALK7qqrV

    — Bob Wachter (@Bob_Wachter) May 5, 2020


    by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 11:25pm

    our strain in the west is the mutant and more contagious:


    by artappraiser on Tue, 05/05/2020 - 2:06pm

    “This is hard news,” wrote Korber, “but please don’t only be disheartened by it.

    Is it okay to be just a little disheartened?


    by moat on Tue, 05/05/2020 - 2:38pm

