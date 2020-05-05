Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Research has shown that black patients receive better care and communication when they see black doctors. Official statistics weren’t available, but St. Bernard boasts a racially diverse care team, according to staff members like Dr. Joi Bradshaw-Terrell, M.D., an OB-GYN. “There’s a trust factor,” Dr. Bradshaw-Terrell said. “We have black men and women taking care of you. We got you.”
Black women in America are three times more likely to die of pregnancy- and childbirth-related causes than white women are, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Chicago, that tragic disparity doubles, with black women six timesmore likely than white women to die because of pregnancy and childbirth and even more experiencing injury or trauma.
In our system, hospitals go broke and close when the reimbursement is mostly from Medicaid patients, which pays the least for services of any insurance. From the article:
It (and Medicare as well) actually doesn't pay them like other insurers. Medicaid of course, varies by state, Medicare Part A doesn't. So with the cavaet that it's complicated by state differences. But generally, they get lump sums based on per capita per coded procedure. And if they don't ever know if that will cover their actual costs, it's a real crap shoot. The government gives them a lump sum, and they got to make do, even if they have the bad luck to have tons of real expensive complicated patients and no easy ones.
If they help by taking uninsured in a poor area, sometimes they get extra pay over others who don't from Medicare, but not enough to cover that either.
(Yes, I am telling you if you are insured by Medicare or Medicaid, that that bill you get from the hospital isn't real, it's bogus b.s., made up out of whole cloth. They've probably already been paid for your visit a month ago, in a lump sum, for many patients having the same thing done that you had.)
If someone wanted to do something about this, one might find power in the numbers of combining the groups of urban inner city people and poor rural people both suffering from the same thing. But no. Each tribe for themselves; and long articles about how their subcultures differ suggesting they could never get along for common good but must fight "the other" for more of the pie.
Meanwhile, GOP laughs all the way to banking the lower tax rates. And hides mom's assets so they can get Medicaid to pay for her nursing home, to boot.
by artappraiser on Tue, 05/05/2020 - 11:27am