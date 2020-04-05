Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
@ Kaiser Family Foundation, May 4
27 states are easing social distancing measures. Our new analysis shows most of them aren't ready.https://t.co/zfrlefCfKd— Larry Levitt (@larry_levitt) May 4, 2020
Dr Fauci: No scientific evidence the coronavirus was made in a Chinese lab.https://t.co/kVCVqW2UMh— Eric “test test test please” Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 5, 2020
3 Hospital Workers Gave Out Masks. Weeks Later, They All Were Dead. https://t.co/mdRSVvWMsm— Vernice Miller-Travis (@HarlemGirl59) May 5, 2020
A fundamental problem is that it remains unclear what constitutes a safe workplace in the COVID-19 context, and existing employment laws were not designed to let employers do what they need under the extraordinary circumstances, says Prof @DBRodriguez5.https://t.co/lG6oCefpiq
Discussing how some Americans “reacted with fear” to seeing a black family in the White House, Michelle Obama said, “When Barack was first elected, various commentators had naively declared that our country was entering a ‘post-racial era’ in which skin color would no longer matter.
“Many were overlooking the racism and tribalism that was tearing our nation apart.
“Barack and I lived with an awareness that we ourselves were a provocation,’’ she said.
“When you see people gunned down because somebody was so afraid of a kid in a hoodie, that that ended his life … how were these people dealing with the fact that a black family was in what they perceived was their White House? That was the America that we live in,” she said.
By Anne Branigan @ TheRoot.com, May 4, WITH VIDEO
As thousands of New Yorkers hit city parks this weekend to revel in warm spring weather, footage of the violent arrest of three people, two of whom were accused of not following social distancing guidelines, has sparked an internal NYPD investigation.
The Netflix documentary “Becoming,” chronicling Michelle Obama’s book tour, is light on newsworthy Trump attacks, focusing instead on the former first lady’s next chapter.
UK scientists are urgently investigating whether people living with obesity may be disproportionately affected by the coronavirushttps://t.co/e9PW4id5dI— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) May 2, 2020
NEW: @JoeBiden and @ewarren pen joint Op-Ed in McClatchy newspapers on Trump’s oversight of #coronavirus relief bill
“...Trump seems to think he can direct funding for the response to this crisis based on which politicians are nice to him...”https://t.co/ClEV0h3BAH
After nearly two months stuck at home, citizens say the new rules don’t go far enough to save the economy or their mental health
By Lorenzo Tondo in Palermo & Angela Giuffrida in Orvieto @ TheGuardian.com, May 3
[....] Last week, after Italy’s prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, outlined plans to slowly ease the country’s quarantine, millions of people were overcome with feelings of anger and disappointment as their hopes were dashed by what many described as a “false reopening”.
Bush warns of ‘emotional isolation’ and of partisan politics; Critics credit Bush for speaking to entire nation about unity
Bush handled post-Katrina by asking his father and Bill Clinton to help. The current president has been uninterested in asking his predecessors to get involved as the country deals with Covid. And the video is striking given how relatively quiet Bush has been post-presidency https://t.co/2YmvzLB2QN
Ok. Weirdest thing about this? Trump folks saying there are 17????!!!!! swing states. Their polling must be terrible if they’re putting 17 states in that category. OH,PA,WI,MI,AZ,FL,NC, ..there’s 7...GA,TX,IA, that’s 10. MN?NH?CO? Seriously? Other 4? https://t.co/xjA2pOt4EO— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) May 3, 2020
The governor of Mississippi took a step back with continuing to slowly reopen the state after health officials said there was the largest increase of coronavirus diagnosis and deaths.
Gov. Tate Reeves was to proceed with his plan to get people back to work, but announced the change of plans on Friday as 397 new coronavirus caseswere confirmed and 20 more people died.
