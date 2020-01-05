Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The county-by-county approach in California and Florida, perhaps the two states most defined by their iconic coastlines, has resulted in a patchwork of evolving rules that differ day to day, and even from beach to beach. https://t.co/3EmHk4RT1w— Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) April 30, 2020
@ Kaiser Family Foundation, May 4
27 states are easing social distancing measures. Our new analysis shows most of them aren't ready.https://t.co/zfrlefCfKd— Larry Levitt (@larry_levitt) May 4, 2020
Dr Fauci: No scientific evidence the coronavirus was made in a Chinese lab.https://t.co/kVCVqW2UMh— Eric “test test test please” Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 5, 2020
3 Hospital Workers Gave Out Masks. Weeks Later, They All Were Dead. https://t.co/mdRSVvWMsm— Vernice Miller-Travis (@HarlemGirl59) May 5, 2020
A fundamental problem is that it remains unclear what constitutes a safe workplace in the COVID-19 context, and existing employment laws were not designed to let employers do what they need under the extraordinary circumstances, says Prof @DBRodriguez5.https://t.co/lG6oCefpiq
Discussing how some Americans “reacted with fear” to seeing a black family in the White House, Michelle Obama said, “When Barack was first elected, various commentators had naively declared that our country was entering a ‘post-racial era’ in which skin color would no longer matter.
“Many were overlooking the racism and tribalism that was tearing our nation apart.
“Barack and I lived with an awareness that we ourselves were a provocation,’’ she said.
“When you see people gunned down because somebody was so afraid of a kid in a hoodie, that that ended his life … how were these people dealing with the fact that a black family was in what they perceived was their White House? That was the America that we live in,” she said.
By Anne Branigan @ TheRoot.com, May 4, WITH VIDEO
As thousands of New Yorkers hit city parks this weekend to revel in warm spring weather, footage of the violent arrest of three people, two of whom were accused of not following social distancing guidelines, has sparked an internal NYPD investigation.
The Netflix documentary “Becoming,” chronicling Michelle Obama’s book tour, is light on newsworthy Trump attacks, focusing instead on the former first lady’s next chapter.
UK scientists are urgently investigating whether people living with obesity may be disproportionately affected by the coronavirushttps://t.co/e9PW4id5dI— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) May 2, 2020
NEW: @JoeBiden and @ewarren pen joint Op-Ed in McClatchy newspapers on Trump’s oversight of #coronavirus relief bill
“...Trump seems to think he can direct funding for the response to this crisis based on which politicians are nice to him...”https://t.co/ClEV0h3BAH
After nearly two months stuck at home, citizens say the new rules don’t go far enough to save the economy or their mental health
By Lorenzo Tondo in Palermo & Angela Giuffrida in Orvieto @ TheGuardian.com, May 3
[....] Last week, after Italy’s prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, outlined plans to slowly ease the country’s quarantine, millions of people were overcome with feelings of anger and disappointment as their hopes were dashed by what many described as a “false reopening”.
Bush warns of ‘emotional isolation’ and of partisan politics; Critics credit Bush for speaking to entire nation about unity
Bush handled post-Katrina by asking his father and Bill Clinton to help. The current president has been uninterested in asking his predecessors to get involved as the country deals with Covid. And the video is striking given how relatively quiet Bush has been post-presidency https://t.co/2YmvzLB2QN
Ok. Weirdest thing about this? Trump folks saying there are 17????!!!!! swing states. Their polling must be terrible if they’re putting 17 states in that category. OH,PA,WI,MI,AZ,FL,NC, ..there’s 7...GA,TX,IA, that’s 10. MN?NH?CO? Seriously? Other 4? https://t.co/xjA2pOt4EO— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) May 3, 2020
The governor of Mississippi took a step back with continuing to slowly reopen the state after health officials said there was the largest increase of coronavirus diagnosis and deaths.
Gov. Tate Reeves was to proceed with his plan to get people back to work, but announced the change of plans on Friday as 397 new coronavirus caseswere confirmed and 20 more people died.
Might as well plop the Grim Reaper of FL here as well as on NCD's thread:
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/01/2020 - 10:17pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/01/2020 - 10:19pm
videos of the Huntington Beach protests are allover Twitter, here's a sampling, including a reference to the Florida grim reaper:
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/01/2020 - 10:24pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/02/2020 - 1:09am
Looks like in Michigan, like in the rest of the country, 1/3 of the population are conservative live-free-or-die nuts:
(and a small number of swings sometimes associating with that group would like to open in like 1, 2, 3 weeks, not sure )
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/02/2020 - 6:13am
"Knucklehead behavior" in NJ & NYC:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/02/2020 - 6:17am
Black-owned businesses in Georgia struggle as the state reopens
By Victor Blackwell, Angela Barajas and Theresa Waldrop, @ CNN.com, Updated 11:40 PM ET, Wed April 29, 2020
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/02/2020 - 6:26am
Florida covers up death & infections. The Trump Doctrine - if it doesn't make the head guy look good, bury it, stonewall it.
https://www.tampabay.com/news/health/2020/04/29/florida-medical-examiner...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/02/2020 - 4:52pm
Despite the Huntington Beach things, got to admit I agree:
And too many people on the internets don't seem to be able to "read" how wide view photographs fool with depth perception.
To go with Nick's statement, an example: I have noticed a lot of complaints about the crowds watching the flyover in DC, where every image I've seen actually suggests families and couples practicing social distancing of each group wiithin the groups looks like they already lives with each other 24/7.
Don't forget 2 or 3 young women together could be roommates, certainly in urban areas.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/02/2020 - 9:25pm
I agree this is a problem as well, though:
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/02/2020 - 9:40pm
There's also the "social distancing bubble phenomenon", which has equivalents in history. Everyone doesn't have to be a singleton or a genetically-related nuclear family to be practicing social distancing:
Michele Heker, Jess Alvarez, Alex Beale, and Travis Preston have formed a social distancing bubble this spring to ride out the pandemic.
photo @ CNN.com, Here's how Italians 'quaranteamed' 700 years ago, Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf,Updated 8:01 AM ET, Sun May 3, 2020
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/03/2020 - 8:15pm
Texas:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 2:23pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 9:59pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 10:28pm
Straight Pride, eh? Seem like a crooked lot with bent priorities to me. They give us gets a bad name - guess I'll go androgynous.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 11:31pm