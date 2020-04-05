Discussing how some Americans “reacted with fear” to seeing a black family in the White House, Michelle Obama said, “When Barack was first elected, various commentators had naively declared that our country was entering a ‘post-racial era’ in which skin color would no longer matter.

“Many were overlooking the racism and tribalism that was tearing our nation apart.

“Barack and I lived with an awareness that we ourselves were a provocation,’’ she said.

“When you see people gunned down because somebody was so afraid of a kid in a hoodie, that that ended his life … how were these people dealing with the fact that a black family was in what they perceived was their White House? That was the America that we live in,” she said.