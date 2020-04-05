Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Anne Branigan @ TheRoot.com, May 4, WITH VIDEO
As thousands of New Yorkers hit city parks this weekend to revel in warm spring weather, footage of the violent arrest of three people, two of whom were accused of not following social distancing guidelines, has sparked an internal NYPD investigation.
The arrests, captured on cell phone video and on security cameras, took place in the East Village late Saturday afternoon, the New York Daily News reports. Footage of the arrests shows multiple plainclothes officers aggressively confronting two people, 31-year-old Shakiem Brunson and 22-year-old Ashley Serrano outside a deli. As officers converge on the pair, bystanders shout in protest, telling the police Brunson and Serrano weren’t doing anything wrong [....]
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 2:11pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 2:16pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 2:18pm
Looks like Garcia was violating the law by not wearing a mask.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 2:24pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 2:28pm
The unsurprising conclusion: we'd rather you police yourselves, if you want to infect each other, go ahead:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 3:09pm
And if people can't see the equivalence on a national level, they're being willfully blind.
America has a strong anti-authoritarian strain running all through it. Incidents of abuses of power just feeds that narrative.
Some think NYPD is full of Nazis, others think the Michigan state house and governor are Nazis.
We are not a country made for following rules of a totalitarian public health regime. A totalitarian public health regime would work best at this time. Is not possible here.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 2:38pm
Another solution, offer masks to those without them throughout the city.
Slamming the bystander to the ground and slapping him does not instill trust.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 3:11pm
As long as we are talking pie in the sky, how about joining the police force so there are less violent brutes in it? And then not doing "us vs. them" all the time?
Always going to be bad apples in every bunch.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 3:26pm
And hey, I just paid my NYC property tax bill the other day. Still haven't seen an answer from NYC about why my homestead credit disappeared from the bill. Because: NYC bureaucrats: not essential workers! Nobody at work (they never answered the phone anyways.)
.And now you're telling me I am supposed to get a free face mask! I paid, where's my free face mask?!!!
How do you think free face masks get paid for, rmrd? Where are they going to come from? Do you think they fall from the sky? Sure wish they had been falling out of the sky at Mt. Sinai hospital a couple weeks ago.
Oh did I mention that NYPD are essential workers and therefore a lot of them have gotten it and been out sick?
Do you get this context: crisis, bankrupt city, many people dying?
You really don't see how your world has changed, do you? Just seeing everything through the same old, same old single frame: color of skin.
Edit to add: Do you realize that many NYPD don't have white skin?
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 3:39pm
The world definitely has not changed
Edit to add:
Wisconsin voters were made to risk their lives
The Senate came back during a pandemic to vote for Conservative judges
Republicans block funding that would go to those most in need.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 4:18pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 3:24pm
The national motto is "Don't Tell me what to do." That couldn't cause problems, could it?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 4:42pm
Yeah, goes all the way back to before the Boston Tea Party. Is why most of the people that were here before that came here: didn't like being told what to do in the old country.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 4:55pm
More likely there were relatively few ways to enforce them in the new. Like the Wild Wild West - you *are* the authorities, and no one within 300 miles to say you're not. With each fiefdom in the colonies as land grants and largely an old fashioned writ of royalty, they were all Barons and Dukes and Counts. Once they told the King to piss off, it went to their heads.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 5:06pm
Complicating the situation. April 15:
NYPD has hundreds more coronavirus cases than previously reported @ NYPost.com
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 3:48pm
Perhaps Garcia should be wearing a mask
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 4:05pm
Here we go, I came across this one because someone I follow retweeted it with the comment "I had no idea comedy still existed on this platform"
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 5:57pm
50th anniversary of Kent State today - I like these riot police much better - and the crowd & commenters much worse.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 6:09pm
The cops in this photo are in a planter.
it was different back in the day.
by moat on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 6:29pm