"We're here to solve problems" (Been there, learned that--Windows--problems? ) Working with W.H.O. Highly recommend spending the time to listen. Ignore the Trump clown side show for a while and listen to what's really going on. Extremely reassuring about the "fear of the unknown" thing. I haven't seen Dr. Sanjay Gupta smile so much in a real long time!

Part 4: CNN coronavirus town hall (April 30)

Bill Gates discusses coronavirus testing and vaccine efforts with CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta during a CNN town hall.