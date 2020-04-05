Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Anne Branigan @ TheRoot.com, May 4, WITH VIDEO
As thousands of New Yorkers hit city parks this weekend to revel in warm spring weather, footage of the violent arrest of three people, two of whom were accused of not following social distancing guidelines, has sparked an internal NYPD investigation.
The arrests, captured on cell phone video and on security cameras, took place in the East Village late Saturday afternoon, the New York Daily News reports. Footage of the arrests shows multiple plainclothes officers aggressively confronting two people, 31-year-old Shakiem Brunson and 22-year-old Ashley Serrano outside a deli. As officers converge on the pair, bystanders shout in protest, telling the police Brunson and Serrano weren’t doing anything wrong [....]
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 2:11pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 2:16pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 2:18pm
Looks like Garcia was violating the law by not wearing a mask.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 2:24pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 2:28pm
The unsuprising conclusion, we'd rather you police yourselves, if you want to infect each other, go ahead:
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 2:30pm