Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
(Hearing another report, live from Moscow, on CNN right now while I am posting this: no longer under control like Putin assured, now spiraling out of control...)
@ The Moscow Times, 2 hrs. ago
Russia confirmed 9,623 new coronavirus infections Saturday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 124,054 and marking a new one-day record increase.
Russia is now the seventh most-affected country in terms of infections, having surpassed China, Turkey and Iran this week.
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday confirmed that he has the coronavirus, making him the highest-ranking official in Russia to contract the virus.
In total, 1,222 people have been killed by the virus in Russia [....]
Comments
April 28: Russians’ Trust in Putin Hits 14-Year Low – State Poll
@ The Moscow Times
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/02/2020 - 6:39am
yesterday there were only two:
by artappraiser on Sun, 05/03/2020 - 10:38pm