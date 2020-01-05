Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
An interview with @FukuyamaFrancis: COVID-19 is threatening global democracy and peace, lots on China and relations with U.S. https://t.co/IjkuUBhOHT— Jeremy Goldkorn (@goldkorn) May 1, 2020
UK scientists are urgently investigating whether people living with obesity may be disproportionately affected by the coronavirushttps://t.co/e9PW4id5dI— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) May 2, 2020
NEW: @JoeBiden and @ewarren pen joint Op-Ed in McClatchy newspapers on Trump’s oversight of #coronavirus relief bill
“...Trump seems to think he can direct funding for the response to this crisis based on which politicians are nice to him...”https://t.co/ClEV0h3BAH
After nearly two months stuck at home, citizens say the new rules don’t go far enough to save the economy or their mental health
By Lorenzo Tondo in Palermo & Angela Giuffrida in Orvieto @ TheGuardian.com, May 3
[....] Last week, after Italy’s prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, outlined plans to slowly ease the country’s quarantine, millions of people were overcome with feelings of anger and disappointment as their hopes were dashed by what many described as a “false reopening”.
Bush warns of ‘emotional isolation’ and of partisan politics; Critics credit Bush for speaking to entire nation about unity
Bush handled post-Katrina by asking his father and Bill Clinton to help. The current president has been uninterested in asking his predecessors to get involved as the country deals with Covid. And the video is striking given how relatively quiet Bush has been post-presidency https://t.co/2YmvzLB2QN
Ok. Weirdest thing about this? Trump folks saying there are 17????!!!!! swing states. Their polling must be terrible if they’re putting 17 states in that category. OH,PA,WI,MI,AZ,FL,NC, ..there’s 7...GA,TX,IA, that’s 10. MN?NH?CO? Seriously? Other 4? https://t.co/xjA2pOt4EO— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) May 3, 2020
The governor of Mississippi took a step back with continuing to slowly reopen the state after health officials said there was the largest increase of coronavirus diagnosis and deaths.
Gov. Tate Reeves was to proceed with his plan to get people back to work, but announced the change of plans on Friday as 397 new coronavirus caseswere confirmed and 20 more people died.
By counting fatalities in care homes early on, authorities understood how vulnerable elderly people are to Covid-19
Belgium’ has the highest per capita #COVID19 death rate in the world. Though, its figures include all deaths in nursing homes, even those untested for the virus ...https://t.co/rpdCzxmt2W— Prof Francois Balloux (@BallouxFrancois) May 2, 2020
Somali medics report rapid rise in deaths as Covid-19 fears grow https://t.co/sp3fA6wiac— Prof Francois Balloux (@BallouxFrancois) May 2, 2020
By the time Rana Zoe Mungin called 911 on March 19, she could hardly breathe. The 30-year-old social studies teacher had been at home in Brooklyn, sick with a fever, cough, and shortness of breath for nearly a week. Days earlier, she had gone to urgent care, worried she had signs of COVID-19, but the clinic was short on tests and treated her for an asthma attack instead.
“We need the money for sure, but I don’t want to put his life at risk." In homes across the U.S. this week, Americans whose governors said it was time to reopen are wrestling with what to do, weighing what can feel like an impossible choice. https://t.co/x78ByAaYKH— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 2, 2020
Projected budget shortfalls (solid circles) versus 2016 vote margin. https://t.co/bvTjWjqzoC pic.twitter.com/tU0u52EY5V— Philip Bump (@pbump) May 2, 2020
By Knvul Sheikh @ NYTimes.com/Health, May 1
Scaling up the manufacturing of syringes and other medical products required to deliver a vaccine to millions of Americans will be just as important as the vaccine itself.
BREAKING: Roger Stone is appealing his three year prison sentence to the D.C. Circuit. The longtime Trump ally was convicted last year on seven counts of obstruction, lying to Congress and witness tampering. @CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/cBylFtPA3L— Megan Mineiro (@MMineiro_CNS) April 30, 2020
@ The Moscow Times, 2 hrs. ago
Russia confirmed 9,623 new coronavirus infections Saturday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 124,054 and marking a new one-day record increase.
Russia is now the seventh most-affected country in terms of infections, having surpassed China, Turkey and Iran this week.
By Brooke Seipel @ TheHill.com, May 2
The CEO of an Ohio-based real estate investment firm made $1.6 million in just eight days as the volatile stock market fluctuated drastically in response to the coronavirus pandemic. But rather than keep the money himself, he is giving it out as bonuses to his employees.
Comments
“Many people in the West really don’t understand Chinese history and the deep cultural traditions that exist in China.”
-Fukuyama
To understand the world, you need to understand the"tribes".
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/03/2020 - 7:31pm
I object to Fukuyama's point of view for many reasons but I think he understands "tribes" per se.
by moat on Sun, 05/03/2020 - 8:07pm
I would differ. I think we form tribes with people who share similar ideals.
There has to be another term for those willing to rush a building armed with assault weapons, and willing to infect others to preserve what they call their " freedom ". Cult, perhaps?
The term tribe lumps together too much to be useful.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/03/2020 - 8:19pm
If the term is not useful then why provide a definition of it?
EDIT:
I don't ask that as a rhetorical or debating style question but as one who notices how the term gets used for vastly different points of view.
by moat on Sun, 05/03/2020 - 8:30pm
I don't thinks tribes is a useful term.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/03/2020 - 8:46pm
But you use it a lot.
by moat on Sun, 05/03/2020 - 9:18pm
From Fukuyama in the article
Everything is a tribe according to him.
Now we are told that we need to understand history and culture to fully understand a people. Tribe is a throw away term.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 05/03/2020 - 10:31pm