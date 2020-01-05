    Appears to Be A Long Time: Tin Soldiers, Nixon, Kent State...

    By PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/01/2020 - 6:38pm |

    https://www.inquirer.com/columnists/attytood/50th-anniversary-kent-state...

    Comments

    This has nothing to do with that.

    But, anyway.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOg7mAkrKJw


    by barefooted on Sat, 05/02/2020 - 3:12pm

    More on John Prine a few weeks ago:

    http://dagblog.com/comment/279269


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/02/2020 - 4:40pm

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtrALjg0-xQ


    by barefooted on Sat, 05/02/2020 - 5:08pm

    Tin soldiers and the Actual ones. It is their world.

    We just live in it.


    by moat on Sat, 05/02/2020 - 5:40pm

    Latest Comments

    more