The differences in how men and women respond to viral infections is a complicated (and not always easily predictable) mixture of hormones, genetics and gendered behavior. https://t.co/siK36zP46r— Maggie Koerth (@maggiekb1) April 30, 2020
Big businesses and powerful Democrats are aligning around a proposal to bail out employer health plans in the wake of staggering losses to the insurance industryhttps://t.co/qZVsOF9Prl— POLITICO (@politico) April 28, 2020
Conducted by nurses with help from Virginia Medical Reserve Corps volunteers, the testing was offered to people who lack private health insurance and either have symptoms of the virus, have been exposed to it or have underlying health conditions such as high blood pressure or obesity that could make the virus more lethal.
In a low-income Richmond neighborhood where testing was launched last week, 17 percent of residents who showed up turned out to be positive, said Richmond Health Director Danny Avula. At another, two out of 22 had the virus.
(CNN)As he huddled with advisers on Friday evening, President Donald Trump was still fuming over his sliding poll numbers and the onslaught of criticism he was facing for suggesting a day earlier that ingesting disinfectant might prove effective against coronavirus.
COLUMBIA — A former top South Carolina business executive and supporter of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has decided to back the Republican incumbent’s Democratic challenger in his 2020 re-election race.
Richard Wilkerson, the former chairman and president of Michelin’s Greenville-based North America operations, said he chose to endorse Democrat Jaime Harrison because of his experience working with him while Harrison lobbied on the company’s behalf in Washington, D.C.
From 2009 to 2016, when Harrison was a lobbyist at the now-defunct Podesta Group, he advocated for some of Michelin’s legislative priorities, including dredging the Port of Charleston and creating new tire manufacturing standards to improve fuel efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions.
'A clinical expert panel on Wednesday also concluded that recovered coronavirus patients who later test positive for the virus again were not “reactivated” or reinfected, but were false positives.'https://t.co/dHtZ3AtcaH— Professor Karol Sikora (@ProfKarolSikora) April 30, 2020
“In more than 40 percent of households in New Jersey, at least one person is out of work.” https://t.co/5PiMI8Qf9l— NYT Styles (@NYTStyles) April 30, 2020
Defending the decision to spread a ton of chicken manure in the park, he said: "We get the opportunity to fertilise the lawns and at the same time it will stink and so may not be so nice to sit and drink beer."— Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) April 30, 2020
Swedish city to use manure to deter crowds https://t.co/D7p9pwBPI0
This was inevitable. As I mentioned in my last video, the government brought in refrigerated trucks for hospitals and morgues but NOT for funeral homes. Where did they think all this high capacity funeral home body storage was magically going to come from? https://t.co/BX1i7dxGU1— Caitlin Doughty (@TheGoodDeath) April 29, 2020
“50% of Americans said they or someone in their household has either lost hours or a job because of the coronavirus, up from 18% a month ago.” https://t.co/5btMmEQRtz— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) April 29, 2020
and here is a twitter thread on smaller businesses inspired by the linked article:
Important thread. There's increasingly a real cliff effect, where PPP-eligible firms can receive forgivable loans but those with >500 employees can only get loans that must be repaid. https://t.co/U3eGNGi2jn— Neil Irwin (@Neil_Irwin) April 29, 2020
Chris Cillizza wants the story investigated
https://progresspond.com/2020/04/29/chris-cillizza-tries-to-replay-2016-but-his-credibility-is-shot-to-hell/
Salon found conflicts in the story
https://www.salon.com/2020/03/31/a-woman-accuses-joe-biden-of-sexual-assault-and-all-hell-breaks-loose-online-heres-what-we-know/
WaPo noted shifting allegations and no evidence that she filed a complaint
Comments
Smokers seem less likely than non-smokers to fall ill with covid-19
@ TheEconomist.com, May 2 edition (can see free if registered--5 free articles per month)
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/30/2020 - 10:32pm
Great, so even Trump's nicotine freakout in January had an adverse effect. Failson, Faildad
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/01/2020 - 2:10am
Why Are Some Young, Healthy People Getting Severe COVID-19?
By Kaleigh Rogers @ FiveThirtyEigh.com, April 23
Summary: they don't know could be many reasons, but are working on it, various studies, all very interesting, especially this part which is also interesting for those who consider antibody testing to indicate safe immune status...could depend on what kind of antibodies...mild exposure might make things worse!?
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/30/2020 - 11:05pm