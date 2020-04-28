No, I haven't done Zoom. Well, that's not entirely true; the other day Alan was doing his first one with a friend of ours and I popped in for a moment over his shoulder. Trust me when I say that was more than enough for me. I don't like to have my picture taken, for heaven's sake, so why would I want to see myself while I'm talking to someone else? I've spent many terrified years imagining video phone calls ... please don't ask me to be camera ready at your disposal.

Enough about that. So how is everyone in this virtual universe? Hopefully alive and well - though it's not likely that you're reading this otherwise - and managing to maintain your sanity. Sorta. Kinda. Maybe. We appear to be okay, though I'm not at all sure what that exactly is anymore. I have to check with my online newspapers for daily information like what day it actually is, but other than that I appear functional. Alan says I let myself get too upset over the news, so I counter by raging about some nonsense that came out of a politicians mouth and prove his point. It's become sort of a routine. We need those these days.

Oh! Great news! He snagged toilet paper at the grocery store last week! An entire 12 pack - we are indeed blessed. He shops without me these days, and I get to unpack the bags and put stuff away, which has become a weekly highlight for me. We make a list, but I'm never quite sure what he'll find 'til he gets home (he thinks of it like a treasure hunt).

A make-up artist friend of his made and mailed to us two face masks. He also has a "regular" one that he got on a production shoot a month or so back. Maybe it was twenty years ago. I don't know anymore. Anyway, we do our part to promote the latest fashion craze.

I've put together one 550 piece puzzle and am working on one that's a thousand pieces. I've remained sane through the virus and the shut-down and the stay-at-home order and the hand washing and the masks and the keep away from me, damn it ... but if the time comes that I'm babbling incoherently, blame it on the jigsaw.