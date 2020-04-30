Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
(CNN)As he huddled with advisers on Friday evening, President Donald Trump was still fuming over his sliding poll numbers and the onslaught of criticism he was facing for suggesting a day earlier that ingesting disinfectant might prove effective against coronavirus.
Within moments, the President was shouting -- not at the aides in the room, but into the phone -- at his campaign manager Brad Parscale, three people familiar with the matter told CNN. Shifting the blame away from himself, Trump berated Parscale for a recent spate of damaging poll numbers, even at one point threatening to sue Parscale. It's not clear how serious the President's threat of a lawsuit was.
Trump defended Parscale in a tweet on Thursday, writing, "Actually, he is doing a great job. I never shouted at him (been with me for years, including the 2016 win), & have no intention to do so."
The White House did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment, and the Trump campaign declined to comment.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/30/2020 - 10:41am
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/30/2020 - 11:05am