1/6 - Chinese first describe the new virus.
1/8 -CDC issues warning on virus, Intelligence community waving "red flags" as it "did before 9/11"
1/14 - Trump has campaign rally, New Hampshire.
1/18 - Trump plays golf, Trump Intl, West Palm Beach
1/19 - Trump plays golf, Trump Intl, West Palm Beach
1/21 - First coronavirus case is detected in Seattle.
1/22 - Trump makes his first comments about the coronavirus, saying he is not concerned about a pandemic. “No. Not at all. And we have it totally under control. … It’s going to be just fine.”
1/24 - Trump tweets - "China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!"
1/28 - Trump has campaign rally, Wildwood NJ
1/29 - Trump's Chief Economic Trade Advisor Navarro writes memo to Trump: " there is a real risk of the coronavirus evolving into a full-blown pandemic, imperiling the lives of millions of Americans.”
1/30 - Trump has campaign rally, Des Moines, Iowa
1/30 - Trump rally, Warren, Michigan, on virus - “We think it’s going to have a very good ending for it. So that I can assure you.”
1/30 - Trump tweet - "Working closely with China and others on Coronavirus outbreak. Only 5 people in U.S., all in good recovery."
2/1 - Trump plays golf, Trump Intl, West Palm Beach
2/5: Trump’s impeachment trial ends with his acquittal by Republican in the Senate.
2/5 - Senator Chris Murphy (CT) tweet - "Just left the Administration briefing on Coronavirus. Bottom line: they aren't taking this seriously enough. Notably, no request for ANY emergency funding, which is a big mistake. Local health systems need supplies, training, screening staff etc. And they need it now."
2/10: Trump says, “I think the virus is going to be — it’s going to be fine.”
2/10 -Trump has campaign rally, Manchester, NH
2/15 - Trump plays golf, Trump Intl, West Palm Beach
2/19 - Trump has campaign rally, Phoenix, AZ
2/19: Trump addressing group of governors says: “I think it’s going to work out fine. I think when we get into April, in the warmer weather, that has a very negative effect on that and that type of a virus. So let’s see what happens, but I think it’s going to work out fine.”
2/20 - Trump has campaign rally, Colorado Springs
2/21 - Trump has campaign rally, Las Vegas
2/23: Another Navarro memo warns of an “increasing probability of a full-blown COVID-19 pandemic that could infect as many as 100 million Americans, with a loss of life of as many as 1-2 million souls.”
2/24: Trump tweet - "The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!"
2/25 - Trump news conference, New Delhi - “You may ask about the coronavirus, which is very well under control in our country. We have very few people with it, and the people that have it are – in all cases, I have not heard anything other.”
2/25 - Trump tweet - "CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus, including the very early closing of our borders to certain areas of the world.."
2/25 - Trump Director Economic Council - Larry Kudlow - “We have contained this, I won’t say airtight, but it’s pretty close to airtight.”
2/26 - Trump White House briefing - “So we’re at the low level. As they get better, we take them off the list, so that we’re going to be pretty soon at only five people. And we could be at just one or two people over the next short period of time. So we’ve had very good luck.”
2/26 - Trump tweet - "Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing everything possible to make the Coronavirus look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible. Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action. USA in great shape!"
2/26 - Trump White House Task Force Briefing Room - "And we have a total of 15 cases, many of which, or most — within a day, I will tell you most of whom are fully recovered. I think that’s, really, a pretty impressive mark." : "And again, when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done."
2/28 - Trump holds rally, SC - "They tried the impeachment hoax. ... They tried anything. ... And this is their new hoax. ... One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear..."
2/29 - Trump at CPAC Wash. DC - “And I’ve gotten to know these professionals. They’re incredible. And everything is under control. I mean, they’re very, very cool. They’ve done it, and they’ve done it well. Everything is really under control.”
3/2 - Trump campaign rally, NC, - "My job is to protect the health of American patients and Americans first and that's what we're doing. Washington Democrats are trying to politicize the coronavirus, denigrating the noble work of our public health professionals, but honestly, not so much anymore...."
3/4 - Trump at White House with airline CEO's - “We have a very small number of people in this country [infected]. We have a big country. The biggest impact we had was when we took the 40-plus people [from a cruise ship]. … We brought them back. We immediately quarantined them. But you add that to the numbers. But if you don’t add that to the numbers, we’re talking about very small numbers in the United States.”
3/4 - Trump interview Fox News - “Well, I think the 3.4% is really a false number.” — Trump in an interview on Fox News, referring to the percentage of diagnosed COVID-19 patients worldwide who had died, as reported by the World Health Organization.
3/6 - Trump at CDC news briefing - “I like this stuff. I really get it,” Trump told reporters, “People are surprised that I understand it. Every one of these doctors say, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should’ve done that instead of running for president.”
3/7 - Trump responding to reporters, on cases in Wash. DC - “No, I’m not concerned at all. No, we’ve done a great job with it.”
3/7 - Trump plays golf, Trump Intl, West Palm Beach
3/8 - Trump plays golf, Trump Intl, West Palm Beach
CUMULATIVE GOLF to date: 117 days, 2308:20 hours spent involved in the pursuit of playing golf.
Trump, August 2016 - “If I win I may never see my property — I may never see these places again. But because I’m going to be working for you, I’m not going to have time to go golfing, believe me. Believe me. Believe me, folks.”
3/9 - Trump tweet - “So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!”
3/10: After meeting with Republican senators Trump says: “And we’re prepared, and we’re doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”
3/11: Trump says, “I think we’re going to get through it very well.”
3/11 - NBA suspends season. WHO declared the global outbreak a pandemic.
3/12 - Trump, on his exposure to a virus case at CPAC: "Let's put it this way, I'm not concerned."
3/13 - Trump “No, I don’t take responsibility at all”. Issues 'proclamation' on virus.
3/16: Trump Monday White House press conference - "We have a problem today that a month ago nobody ever thought about".
3/16 continued - Asked about his repeated comments saying the situation was “under control,” he says: “If you’re talking about the virus, no, that’s not under control for any place in the world. … I was talking about what we’re doing is under control, but I’m not talking about the virus.” - would rate his administration’s response to the coronavirus a 10 on a scale of 1 to 10. “I’d rate it a 10,” Trump said at a White House press briefing Monday.
3/17 - Trump White House press briefing - "I've felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic."
3/19 - Trump daily press conference - "we are not a shipping clerk"
3/20 - Trump, press conference - (on hydroxychloroquine) "very, very encouraging early results", "It may work, it may not work. I feel good about it. That's all it is. Just a feeling."
3/21 - Trump tweets: "HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine,"
3/25 - Trump supporter in Arizona dies taking chloroquine used for aquariums, wife says they learned of chloroquine's connection to coronavirus during a President Donald Trump news conference, which "was on a lot actually." They took it because they "were afraid of getting sick," she said.
3/27 - White House press briefing, Trump - "we have done a job, the likes of which nobody has seen."
3/29 - Trump, speaking at White House Rose Garden - “And so, if we could hold that down (deaths of Americans due to the virus), as we’re saying, to 100,000 – it’s a horrible number, maybe even less, but to 100,000, so we have between 100 [thousand] and 200,000 – we altogether have done a very good job.”
4/14 - Trump Halts Funding World Health Organization - Trump scapegoating WHO - "Had the WHO done its job to get medical experts into China to objectively assess the situation on the ground and to call out China's lack of transparency, the outbreak could have been contained at its source with very little death .."
4 /19 - Trump White House press briefing - "How many people died in the United States? And yet I closed up the country, and I believe there were no deaths, zero deaths at the time I closed up the country. Nobody was there. And you should say thank you very much for good judgment. .... Nothing’s about me. Look, you’re never going to treat me fairly, many of you, and I understand that. I don’t even know, I got here with the worst, most unfair press treatment they say in the history of the United States for a President. They did say Abraham Lincoln had very bad treatment"
4/23 - Trump White House press briefing - "And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute — one minute — and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning?” he asked. “Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”
4/25 - President Trump's new press secretary - Kayleigh McEnany, said “Millions and millions of Americans tune in each day to hear directly from President Trump and appreciate his leadership, unprecedented coronavirus response, and confident outlook for America’s future.”
4/25 - Trump tweet - “What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday night. “They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort!”
4/29 - Trump, White House meeting with business leaders - “We think we really have crossed a big boundary and much better days are ahead, I often say I see the light at the end of the tunnel very strongly, .. We did all the right moves,” Mr. Trump said. “If we didn’t do what we did, you would have had a million people die, maybe more, maybe two million people die ...A lot of progress had been made,” he said. “It’s pretty incredible.”
4/29- U.S. confirmed COVID 19 cases - 1,064,819 (highest in world) Deaths - 61,680 (most in world) Death % - 5.79%
Comments
Thank you and...
Be smart.
Stay safe…
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 8:05pm
Thanks OGD, you and everyone else here at Dag too.
by NCD on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 8:55pm
Thanks for the updates
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 8:22am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 8:49am
Trump may cut off aid to Israel next, they have scum nasty fake failing reporters there too?
Trump didn't care until hundreds were dead. He only listens to praise from Hannity, and Fox and Fiends about how great he is.
Of course, a couple weeks ago when ABC came out with the November warning report, that the Times of Israel confirms, the administration denied a "corona virus" related "product" in November as a cover-up.
The "official denial tweet" mentions a "Coronavirus-related product did not exist in November". That's weaselly cover-up words:
The "official denial tweet" :
by NCD on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 12:58pm
"800,000 US deaths or more over the next 18 months" - CNN interview
Dr. Michael Osterholm, who founded the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, warned in 2005 that "time is running out to prepare for the next pandemic," a point that he expanded on in his 2017 book, "Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs."
He said we're only in the second inning of a nine-inning contest, with the possibility of as many as 800,000 deaths or more in the US over the next 18 months. Will the next waves get bigger like they did in 1918 when there was a spring peak and a fall peak?
by NCD on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 9:36pm
“As a country, we’re unprepared not just logistically but mentally for this next phase,” said Michael T. Osterholm, a University of Minnesota infectious-disease expert. He worries most Americans do not grasp the long, hard months facing them and the likelihood of repeated surges of the virus.
“For a while, people were told all we need is to get past the peak. Then, they started hearing all we need is testing. Meanwhile, the president keeps telling everyone that things are going to reopen in a matter of weeks,” Osterholm said. “The way you prepare people for a sprint and marathon are very different. As a country, we are utterly unprepared for the marathon ahead.”
By pushing responsibility for the pandemic response and reopening onto the states, experts said, Trump has freed himself to play the role of criticizer-in-chief. Already, he is criticizing governors for not reopening immediately, but if cases rise uncontrollably, he can criticize them for reopening too early or mishandling it.
“It might be a clever and effective political strategy, but it leaves our country without any way to pull itself out of the current mess,” said Jeremy Konyndyk, who was in charge of U.S. foreign disaster assistance during the Obama administration...
But such efforts, born of desperation, will go only so far without federal intervention and funding, public health experts say. Even if a handful of states find some way to shore up testing and contact tracing, the virus could rage on in neighboring states, throwing off sparks that can ignite new outbreaks. link
by NCD on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 5:21pm
Trump toady Robert Kadlec removes Dr. Rick Bright Director of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) ...why? .... for putting science over Republican politics:
"The doctor who led the federal agency involved in developing a coronavirus vaccine said on Wednesday that he was removed from his post after he pressed for a rigorous vetting of a coronavirus treatment embraced by President Trump. The doctor said that science, not “politics and cronyism,” must lead the way.
In the statement, he said: “My professional background has prepared me for a moment like this — to confront and defeat a deadly virus that threatens Americans and people around the globe. To this point, I have led the government’s efforts to invest in the best science available to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.....Unfortunately, this resulted in clashes with H.H.S. political leadership, including criticism for my proactive efforts to invest early into vaccines and supplies critical to saving American lives,” he said. “I also resisted efforts to fund potentially dangerous drugs promoted by those with political connections.”
Dr. Bright noted that his entire career had been spent in vaccine development both in and outside of government, has led BARDA since 2016.
by NCD on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 5:49pm
McConnell and the Trumpsters have teamed up to kill the American people. They have forgotten that they are members of that group.
by moat on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 8:48pm
At NYT a Trump Covidian said "So what Trump fired him, he had 4 years to make the vaccine and failed."
The accusatory brainwashed mindset combined with unhinged hate/factless ignorance is always startling. It's why McConnell never worries about his re-election.
by NCD on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 9:25pm
Oh no, "Trump Covidian"? I'm terminally jealous.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 12:14am
65+ support falls
https://digbysblog.net/2020/04/trump-on-the-rocks-with-a-big-part-of-his...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 6:18am
Covidians are Ok with 100,000 US dead. Trump said that would be a 'good job' (what 'leader'; says something like that?)
Then again, if it hit a million they would still be worshipping Trump's every word, and blaming Obama/Biden for the defective 'virus test' Trump 'inherited' .....
by NCD on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 1:43pm
Now Trump's getting his "Vietnam" - just passed or will pass next week US deaths in WWI and Vietnam. Civil War, WWII and Spanish Flu remain. Heckuva job, Trumpie.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 2:36pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 12:22pm
Cuomo himself tweeting about it now, stressing that this shouldn't be political, shouldn't be red vs. blue, wisely, I think:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 12:28pm
If the Republican Base wasn't there to guarantee re-election forever for McConnell and his ilk, they might have to take the gold they have stolen out of the Treasury and abscond to Argentina, where old Nazis go.
by NCD on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 1:52pm
Paraguay for the rednecks.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 2:38pm
Gotcha of Nikki Haley on supporting the Mitch thing. Another example of the hypocrisy of poor red states who actually exist by getting excessive federal funds. One of several like this I have seen:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 4:36pm
The balance of payments within a given budget makes McConnell's idea really stupid but what turns the comment into a real crack party is that he personally ushered in tax cuts that exponentially increased the debt before all this package of excrement hit the fan.
by moat on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 4:46pm
Trump's legal defense for his bankruptcies included "it was their (the bank, the investors) fault for lending me the money!
Red states excuses? McConnell - "It's the blue state liberals big government that made our red staters lazy moochers! "
by NCD on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 5:22pm
The observation about bankers holding the bag is the important one to note. McConnell suggesting that debt can be offloaded upon financial institutions is not an escape from debt as it relates to who pays for it. Especially if the Feds subsidize banks.
Corporate welfare doesn't get any better than this.
by moat on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 6:48pm
Five-word sentence popularized by a former president:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 3:39pm
mebbe there's something here for your timeline, mebbe not--I'm only gonna read the tweet:
I do wonder if he's getting those bleach and uv treatments, though...
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 7:33pm
Snake oil salesmen used to feign hoaresness or some other malady followed by a swig of the product, and exclamation "It cures hoarseness! It cures the worst cases of hoarseness! Who'll be the first to buy a bottle?"(a WC Fields movie had that scene-I used to watch those)
Would Trump down his latest miracle cure in front of Fauci in a briefing?
by NCD on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 8:35pm
Now, waiiit jus' a dam' minute!
It is obvious to the casual observer that Trump has been treating himself with UV light with diligence and enthusiasm...The result: he passes his weekly Covid19 tests handily. I rest my case.
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 8:24am
Wait, what?? Spray on? Never mind, then.
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 8:26am
Can we just send the entire population to tanning salons to cure the virus?
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 8:45am
Manicures too. And the little fishies. Viruses love little fishies nibbling on their toes. Almost human if they had organs and a few other parts.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 1:05pm
did you see David von Drehle at WaPo?
Which was guillotined? Which really deserved it?
by NCD on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 2:41pm
Melania broke ground on a tennis pavilion 4 weeks ago - hope that's proceeding in expected fashion.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 4:16pm
Maria Antoinette had Trianon palace, Melania the tennis pavilion, I don't care, do you?
by NCD on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 3:46pm
Gonna steai the Lyin King
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 3:17pm
Pelosi today on waste of time low rating mean scum enemy of the people not fair failing fake news CNN:
"They call it (what Trump 'mused' on) embalming, that's the medical term."
by NCD on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 3:50pm
Embalm America.
I'm gonna put it on a button.
by moat on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 4:38pm
Hahaha, Trump's legacy. Mitch will drive the hearse.
by NCD on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 4:42pm
The really sad thing is that people are asking if injecting is OK.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 5:26pm
Hardly - snorting is the recommended method. Injections are like for junkies.
And god nows nothing you put up your nose can hurt you.
Aside from large paper weights, impact drills & radioactive runoff. Depending.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/30/2020 - 10:12am
Dog breeder was Trump's first COVID virus HHS task force leader, reported 4/22 by Reuters:
"WASHINGTON (Reuters) - On January 21, the day the first U.S. case of coronavirus was reported, the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services appeared on Fox News to report the latest on the disease as it ravaged China. Alex Azar, a 52-year-old lawyer and former drug industry executive, assured Americans the U.S. government was prepared.
Shortly after his televised comments, Azar tapped a trusted aide with minimal public health experience to lead the agency’s day-to-day response to COVID-19. The aide, Brian Harrison, had joined the department after running a dog-breeding business for six years. Five sources say some officials in the White House derisively called him “the dog breeder.”
Azar’s optimistic public pronouncement and choice of an inexperienced manager are emblematic of his agency’s oft-troubled response to the crisis. ..."
by NCD on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 1:28am
From "Hoarse Whisperer" to "Dog Breeder" you're on a roll. Maybe an "Aunt Farmer" (Frances, no doubt - not the talking mule) and a bird stalker (I'll spare you the "birds chasing cats" video)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 8:03am
The Scaife Foundation funds the Hoover institution at Stanford University, where the not peer reviewed California antibody studies were recently done. Richard Scaife was a notorious right wing billionaire, called the Funding Father of Right Wing propaganda.
COVID trivializer Hoover Senior Fellow Richard A Epstein, research team member for Property Rights, Freedom, and Prosperity Task Force at Hoover - is infamous for his paper of March 16 that forecast only 500 Americans would die of COVID, - see Coronavirus Perspective.
On March 23 Epstein updated his position in Coronavirus Overreaction:
As of 4/26, US deaths are 54,941 - not 2,000 to 2,500. World deaths are 205,957, and the US deaths are 27% of the world total, not 4-5%.
Epstein concludes by asking:
Answer? You, your data, your forecasts, your 'research, this administration,this president, the Republican Party, the Hoover Institution and the right wing noise machine are not to be believed or trusted, they are a malevolent danger to the nation and its citizens.
by NCD on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 2:48pm
In 16 the Scaife ´s garden door entrance mat was a photo of Hillary.
¨And don´t come in here with those muddy feet.¨
Classy.
by Flavius on Thu, 04/30/2020 - 8:24am
Kushner on Fox and Friends, as U.S.cases top 1,063,351, and confirmed virus deaths in US are 61,618: One third of the world total in cases, 27% of the world total in deaths, and by no means under control.
Kushner:
If you believe the Trump administration spin "how they did it so quick" in reacting to the pandemic, check the timeline above. The NBA reacted faster.
The best forecasts predict over 100,000 total confirmed US COVID deaths by June, with the toll continuing to rise in July.
by NCD on Wed, 04/29/2020 - 8:52pm
On the two months of magical thinking by father-in-law/son-in-law team (former experts in bankrupt real estate investing)
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/29/2020 - 8:54pm
Excellent article thanks for the link.
by NCD on Wed, 04/29/2020 - 10:25pm
It is like the Bonfire of the Vanities was folded into Aguirre, the Wrath of God and then translated into an anime video.
by moat on Thu, 04/30/2020 - 7:18am
You're getting good at this describing ridiculous absurdity thing.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/30/2020 - 8:31am
We all need to take a malaria pill, settle down, and tune in Fox and Friends.
BTW, Florida is not longer touting their 'great job', and dead tourists and snowbirds don't count.
Newsweek yesterday-
by NCD on Thu, 04/30/2020 - 9:29am
Warning, this is a disturbing question:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/29/2020 - 9:30pm