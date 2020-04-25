Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Defending the decision to spread a ton of chicken manure in the park, he said: "We get the opportunity to fertilise the lawns and at the same time it will stink and so may not be so nice to sit and drink beer."— Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) April 30, 2020
Swedish city to use manure to deter crowds https://t.co/D7p9pwBPI0
This was inevitable. As I mentioned in my last video, the government brought in refrigerated trucks for hospitals and morgues but NOT for funeral homes. Where did they think all this high capacity funeral home body storage was magically going to come from? https://t.co/BX1i7dxGU1— Caitlin Doughty (@TheGoodDeath) April 29, 2020
“50% of Americans said they or someone in their household has either lost hours or a job because of the coronavirus, up from 18% a month ago.” https://t.co/5btMmEQRtz— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) April 29, 2020
and here is a twitter thread on smaller businesses inspired by the linked article:
Important thread. There's increasingly a real cliff effect, where PPP-eligible firms can receive forgivable loans but those with >500 employees can only get loans that must be repaid. https://t.co/U3eGNGi2jn— Neil Irwin (@Neil_Irwin) April 29, 2020
Chris Cillizza wants the story investigated
https://progresspond.com/2020/04/29/chris-cillizza-tries-to-replay-2016-but-his-credibility-is-shot-to-hell/
Salon found conflicts in the story
https://www.salon.com/2020/03/31/a-woman-accuses-joe-biden-of-sexual-assault-and-all-hell-breaks-loose-online-heres-what-we-know/
WaPo noted shifting allegations and no evidence that she filed a complaint
New York police breaks up crowds that gathered for funeral of rabbi https://t.co/0IE8Wa0V3x pic.twitter.com/dOv4H6tVv5— The Hill (@thehill) April 29, 2020
Come to the dark side. We have prime rib, and panna cotta.— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 28, 2020
Ohio’s G.O.P. Governor Splits From Trump, and Rises in Popularity https://t.co/YGTByQFShW
Thousands of Floridians could die if Gov. DeSantis relaxes the state's lockdown rules early. That's according to models put together by Harvard and MIT researchers for The Daily Beast. https://t.co/u20wIfpmmG pic.twitter.com/KBciBcg5wg— Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) April 28, 2020
After months of successfully controlling its coronavirus outbreak, Singapore has seen thousands of new cases — including more than 1,400 new cases in a single day.— The New York Times (@nytimes) April 29, 2020
Here’s how the coronavirus came surging back in Singapore. https://t.co/8ExU8SPILd
By Tal Axelrod @ TheHill.com, April 28
President Trump’s approval rating for his handling of the coronavirus dropped 10 points from last month after an initial bump, according to a new Emerson College poll.
By Ben Lefebvre & Zach Colman @ Politico.com, April 28
"The Trump administration is basically standing on the sidelines coming up with ideas that won’t help us," one person in the industry said.
The latest idea floated last week by President Donald Trump's administration calls for the Treasury Department to create a fund to lend money to struggling oil producers
Republicans are trying to convince the president that inspectors general aren't his enemies.
By Andrew Desiderio @ Politico.com, April 28
President Donald Trump’s recent hostility toward independent federal watchdogs has jolted the very Senate Republicans who are among his most outspoken defenders.
Burgers over coronavirus testing > priorities! Col. Sanders in every pot = the essence of populism.
#BREAKING: Trump signs executive order mandating meat processing plants stay open https://t.co/QpZ5j8fsxr pic.twitter.com/Laxlhz79T7— The Hill (@thehill) April 29, 2020
Comments
Obama, 8 hrs. ago:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 12:25am
On coronavirus/pandemic prep:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 6:50am
contrast Trump not reading his briefing books, @ WaPo piece today: President’s intelligence briefing book repeatedly cited virus threat in January and February
The daily report traced the virus’s spread around the globe and made clear that China was suppressing information. But the alarms appear to have failed to register with President Trump, who routinely skips reading the briefing.
By Greg Miller & Ellen Nakishima
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 6:56am
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 7:59pm
I think Joe Biden could stand in the middle of Manhattan and shoot Donald Trump and still get elected/snark
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 8:12pm
Sanders aide: Biden stronger with white, working-class men than Hillary Clinton
Short video with text @ TheHill.com, April 27, Chuck Rocha, a senior adviser to Sanders’s 2020 bid
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 9:08pm
That short clip was from a 14 minute segment. Rocha was a frequent guest and a strong and effective convincing campaign operative for the Sanders campaign. The interview in this case is an obvious job application. He wants badly to continue as a consultant and operative in the Biden campaign. Fair enough. He is good at his job which is politics and nobody gets to be anywhere near pure in this election.
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 04/29/2020 - 10:02pm
Cough (*bullshit*)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/30/2020 - 2:00am
And no success goes unpunished (for a woman). From Ryan /The Hill, mid-2015, setting the tone:
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/30/2020 - 2:27am
Joe tweets that "we" need to do something about the May 1 rent:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/29/2020 - 9:26pm