Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Chris Cillizza wants the story investigated
https://progresspond.com/2020/04/29/chris-cillizza-tries-to-replay-2016-but-his-credibility-is-shot-to-hell/
Salon found conflicts in the story
https://www.salon.com/2020/03/31/a-woman-accuses-joe-biden-of-sexual-assault-and-all-hell-breaks-loose-online-heres-what-we-know/
WaPo noted shifting allegations and no evidence that she filed a complaint
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/04/15/seriousness-flaws-tara-reades-allegations/
NYT had problems corroborating the story
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/12/us/politics/joe-biden-tara-reade-sexual-assault-complaint.html
We have an allegation.
We have no proof.
Comments
Your first link to progresspond is just obscene ranting not worth reading, IMO. The second link to a Salon article is dated March 31. "Rising" at "The Hill" responded on April 1. They cover the issue every day in a critical way. Here for example is another piece from April 13 which is critical of the MSM coverage which is the only aspect of the case I have seen them making a strong stand on one way or another and they do a good job. Again, IMO. Wapo finally mentions the allegations after the primary is over. Kind of funny in an ironic way that so many prominent voices have demonstrated by what they try to shove down our throats that they long ago lost their own gag reflex.
I am afraid that the Democratic machine pushed the wrong person to the top but maybe he isn't *wrong enough* to lose against Trump after all. I will hope so as I [expect to] vote for the lesser molester.
Edited to change the word "against" to "for" in the final sentence. Strange that when I hit edit on the published piece it shows the word "for' but the published piece came out with the word "against"
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 04/29/2020 - 5:26pm
Could it be that *people* voted for whoever the hell they wanted to,
and it was less the "machine" that determined who got "pushed to the top",
and more just the luck of whatever it is that people liked in whichever candidates?
I mean, Liz Warren was out there thumping away with some pretty nice approval
from SNL, but well, she just didn't get the votes. Nor did Bloomberg, despite all his moneybombs.
And unless I got it wrong, no one was keeping voters from voting for Bernie, but he just
didn't gain in popularity over the last 4 years and a lot of people were turned off.
But I guess because you don't like Joe, it has to be some kind of crooked party deal, right?
I mean, he's far from my fav, but do I need a conspiracy behind every tree?
I wish Sherrod Brown hadn't dropped out, but I doubt he got a poison letter to make him do so.
I wish Cory Booker had been more persuasive, but I don't think that was the DNC's doing.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/29/2020 - 5:33pm
Many on the far left simply don't want to admit that their policies and candidates aren't supported by a majority of democrats. As a person who considers himself far left it disappoints me to acknowledge that. I dislike Biden more than most of the other candidates on the debate stage. Only Gabbard and Williamson were worse. But I don't think the establishment wanted Biden. They verymuch didn't want Sanders but I think they would have preferred a younger moderate candidate. Biden didn't have the monetary support of the establishment. He was always behind a few other candidates in money raised. It's not like Jeb Bush who had the full support of the republican establishment and by far the largest war chest. Biden had the support of older democrats and many who liked Obama especially overwhelming black support. That was enough for those who hated Trump and were afraid to take a chance to go with him too. The voters picked Biden.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 04/29/2020 - 6:17pm
Krystal Ball is biased
https://www.foxnews.com/media/democratic-establishment-trump-bernie-sanders-election
She says that "the base really likes Bernie Sanders". The base rescued Biden's campaign.
We have allegations.
We don't have proof.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/29/2020 - 5:37pm