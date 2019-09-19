By Cristina Alesci @ CNN.com/Live Updates, 1 hr. 10 min. ago

Bank of America sent 184,000 Payroll Protection Applications to the Small Business Administration on behalf of clients, but only 1,000 of those loans have been approved so far, according to a letter the bank shared with CNN.

Although the SBA didn’t immediately return CNN’s request for comment, a senior administration official defended the agency by citing the number of applications approved across all lenders.

The SBA has approved over 500,000 loans valued at over $55 billion as of Tuesday afternoon, the official told CNN [....]