Republicans are trying to convince the president that inspectors general aren't his enemies.
By Andrew Desiderio @ Politico.com, April 28
President Donald Trump’s recent hostility toward independent federal watchdogs has jolted the very Senate Republicans who are among his most outspoken defenders.
Burgers over coronavirus testing > priorities! Col. Sanders in every pot = the essence of populism.
#BREAKING: Trump signs executive order mandating meat processing plants stay open https://t.co/QpZ5j8fsxr pic.twitter.com/Laxlhz79T7— The Hill (@thehill) April 29, 2020
JUST IN: Justin Amash launches exploratory committee for presidential run https://t.co/ssFkArwMnv pic.twitter.com/5dd16nYhw9— The Hill (@thehill) April 29, 2020
Sounds like re-opening isn't optional.— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) April 29, 2020
Even employees worried about contracting #coronavirus must now “get back to work.” https://t.co/QnL0vIgxPZ
@ NYTimes.com Live Updates, April 18
Simon Property Group, the biggest operator of shopping malls in the United States, plans to reopen 49 properties between Friday and Monday, according to documents that were shared with retailers on this week and obtained by The New York Times. The states with the most Simon properties were Texas, Indiana and Georgia, though it also listed shopping centers in Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas. [....]
Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday responded to criticisms that he defied Mayo Clinic policy by not wearing a mask during his visit to the campus, saying he complied with federal guidelines and felt it his duty to speak to workers at the facility unencumbered by a facial covering.
"As vice president of the United States I'm tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis, and everyone who is around me is tested for the coronavirus," he told reporters, saying he is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The CDC recommends wearing cloth face masks in public to help prevent transmitting the virus to others.
By Cristina Alesci @ CNN.com/Live Updates, 1 hr. 10 min. ago
Bank of America sent 184,000 Payroll Protection Applications to the Small Business Administration on behalf of clients, but only 1,000 of those loans have been approved so far, according to a letter the bank shared with CNN.
Although the SBA didn’t immediately return CNN’s request for comment, a senior administration official defended the agency by citing the number of applications approved across all lenders.
The SBA has approved over 500,000 loans valued at over $55 billion as of Tuesday afternoon, the official told CNN [....]
President Trump's biggest fans have reportedly been booted from their regular Fox News spot.
Lynette "Diamond" Areaway and Rochelle "Silk" Richardson had spent the past few years working their way from Trump-loving vloggers to Fox News guests to an eventual regular role with the network. But after spreading unfounded theories about where COVID-19 came from, Diamond & Silk have been cut from Fox Nation, a source with knowledge of the situation tells The Daily Beas
A GENTLEMAN’S PRIMER ON SHORTING INSOLVENT SHITCOS— Dirty Texas Hedge (@HedgeDirty) April 27, 2020
So you’ve found a ShitCo. It’s such an ugly zombie it couldn’t be an extra in season 19 of The Walking Dead
But it’s still got a $185m cap
And you want to be the one to mung the last rancid, putrefying drops out of that corpse
Heartbroken. We all are heartbroken. To Dr. Breen's family and friends and our colleagues at Allen, we are with you.— Columbia Surgery (@ColumbiaSurgery) April 27, 2020
"She was always the physician who was looking out for other people’s health and well-being." Dr. Breen is a hero. https://t.co/DZxaf2n8w5
Many House Democrats are furious about leadership’s decision to return next week
They say leaders conflating members’ eagerness to allow proxy voting with desire to return to Capitol full time when many think it isn’t safe.
Updated story w @burgessev https://t.co/pRhoTfa7ti
I read everything @dwallacewells writes about the pandemic. https://t.co/4xQDvSWJyC— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) April 27, 2020
I can't coherently say just how disappointed I am in Deborah Birx. She's so much better than this.
New York cancels Democratic presidential primary amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/AlnzRTVO2U via @nypmetro— J. W. (@wolfjon4) April 27, 2020
“Did I Mess This Up?” A Father Dying From Coronavirus, a Distraught Daughter and a Midnight Rescue.
Terrified residents, families and staff of the Queens Adult Care Center have watched helplessly as COVID-19 runs rampant. They say management lied about the extent of its spread.
Here’s how one daughter rescued her sick dad.
by Joaquin Sapien @ Propublica.org, April 25, WITH FRONTLINE VIDEO
Coronavirus Entered My Father’s Nursing Home and Nobody Warned Me. I Did Not Get the Chance to Save Him.
Reporter Jan Ransom’s father was the fourth resident of his nursing home to get COVID-19. Nobody told her about the first, so she couldn’t move him before he got sick. “I think that’s very unfair,” her father told her a week before he died.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 12:11am
They have the problem in Canada, too:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 9:39pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 7:10pm