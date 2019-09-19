Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Publix is buying excess milk and produce from farmers — and donating it to food banks https://t.co/WFKffiJd2d pic.twitter.com/1Q8D6WS8fH— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 23, 2020
President Trump's biggest fans have reportedly been booted from their regular Fox News spot.
Lynette "Diamond" Areaway and Rochelle "Silk" Richardson had spent the past few years working their way from Trump-loving vloggers to Fox News guests to an eventual regular role with the network. But after spreading unfounded theories about where COVID-19 came from, Diamond & Silk have been cut from Fox Nation, a source with knowledge of the situation tells The Daily Beas
A GENTLEMAN’S PRIMER ON SHORTING INSOLVENT SHITCOS— Dirty Texas Hedge (@HedgeDirty) April 27, 2020
So you’ve found a ShitCo. It’s such an ugly zombie it couldn’t be an extra in season 19 of The Walking Dead
But it’s still got a $185m cap
And you want to be the one to mung the last rancid, putrefying drops out of that corpse
Heartbroken. We all are heartbroken. To Dr. Breen's family and friends and our colleagues at Allen, we are with you.— Columbia Surgery (@ColumbiaSurgery) April 27, 2020
"She was always the physician who was looking out for other people’s health and well-being." Dr. Breen is a hero. https://t.co/DZxaf2n8w5
Many House Democrats are furious about leadership’s decision to return next week
They say leaders conflating members’ eagerness to allow proxy voting with desire to return to Capitol full time when many think it isn’t safe.
Updated story w @burgessev https://t.co/pRhoTfa7ti
I read everything @dwallacewells writes about the pandemic. https://t.co/4xQDvSWJyC— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) April 27, 2020
I can't coherently say just how disappointed I am in Deborah Birx. She's so much better than this.
New York cancels Democratic presidential primary amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/AlnzRTVO2U via @nypmetro— J. W. (@wolfjon4) April 27, 2020
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis used ground zero, nursing homes and God’s waiting room all in one sentence at his press briefing on coronavirus Sunday, raising the eyebrows and the ire of a few.
“Florida is ground zero for the nursing home, we’re God’s waiting room,” DeSantis said Sunday. “We have a huge number of facilities, a huge number of residents.” The termis a decades-old joke about the amount of retirees that move to Florida; it isn’t complimentary.
NEW from me on what the pandemic response could mean for the future of the GOP. As one prominent Republican likes to say, “Enjoy!” https://t.co/LftT2BQMrN— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) April 27, 2020
Corporate oligarchs -- including pals of Trump -- pilfered fund meant for small businesses https://t.co/akWOH2T8OG— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) April 27, 2020
Massive shift to #COVID19 for the world’s largest private philanthropy ($40B endowment/$5B annual spend). Gates Foundation will commit 'total attention' to coronavirus pandemic | TheHill https://t.co/j2VaxWwB4n— Sue Desmond-Hellmann (@SueDHellmann) April 26, 2020
A team of scientists worked around the clock to evaluate 14 antibody tests. A few worked as advertised. Most did not.
By Apoorva Mandavilli @ NYTimes.com, April 24
The researchers worked around the clock, in shifts of three to five hours, hoping to stave off weariness and keep their minds sharp for the delicate task.
They set up lines of laboratory volunteers: medical residents, postdoctoral students, even experienced veterans of science, each handling a specific task. They checked and rechecked their data, as if the world were depending on it. Because in some ways, it is.
Deborah Gatewood had two years to go before she could retire from a Detroit hospital.
But Gatewood, a phlebotomist for three decades, will never celebrate that milestone.
She died April 17 from symptoms related to the coronavirus.
Her daughter said that prior to her mother's death, she was denied a coronavirus test four times by her employer, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/detroit-health-care-worker-dies-after-being-denied-coronavirus-test-n1192076
Comments
Publix was always very generous to food bank warehouses even before there was Feeding America Program. There donations always had shelf life left to make sure the products were still useable by the time the product reached the client. I never had to throw out any meat or produce that I received that was from them. That wasn't always the case with other donations. I believe this was because they are an employee owned corporation.
Trkingmomoe
by Janet Nelson (not verified) on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 10:23pm
thanks momoe. I've only been to one in Ft. Lauderdale like maybe 5 times,liked it, but had no idea. It shows in the business itself, it really does.
Edit to add: nice to see you comment, good to know you're still kickin'--that's the new greeting isn't it, is like: hey, you're stilll alive too!
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 1:44am
I lurk here on a regular bases. I just like to see what everyone is focused on. I am real healthy and busy. I still have my food blog. I took the last few months off from my food blog but will be back at it next month. Even when I don't post for a while I get a large amount of traffic looking at the recipes. It is probably because I have done it for 10 years.
by Janet Nelson (not verified) on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 5:47am
Any bleach recipes? Beats taking it straight.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 7:15am
Just sub it in for vanilla. It's an acquired taste, but subtle.
by barefooted on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 1:27pm
This is Dagblog - we don't do subtle.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 3:09pm
Or vanilla.
by barefooted on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 3:28pm
Here's your Vanilla - hope you like it cold
https://youtu.be/dLMLiFsJT20
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 3:39pm
You had to dig pretty deep to scrape that bean.
by barefooted on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 3:55pm
That hurt me in one of my hurting places.
I am shelving my stage name, Cream Soda, until all of this is forgotten.
by moat on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 4:39pm
I'll never forget Cream Soda.
by barefooted on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 4:47pm
Interesting. I go to a food bank every other week and usually get a gallon of milk. Today they gave me 2 gallons. Also in my area of Arizona most stores and the food bank is totally controlled. They have a long roped off corridor along teh sidewalk you must use to get into the store with squares every 6 feet to stand. Signs everywhere warning us to maintain a 6 foot distance for other people. When you get into the stores there's an employee disinfecting each cart before they give it to you. People seem to get the message and avoid getting to close once inside.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 11:52pm