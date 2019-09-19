Chris Hayes and Adam Schiff Friday night brought home the irrefutable truth that all appraisals of the present situation include the casual acceptance that 50,000 are dead in two months.

As if the losses of the entire Viet Nam war happened between Mardi Gras and Easter.

So here are 50,000 dead..

Arguendo, loved by 10 people (let's be conservative.)

Those 10 had 50 people who were sufficiently privy to (and caring of the impact of) the details of their loved one's life to attend to a death in the family.

Not a stringent threshold.

We have now, at two degrees of separation, reached 50,000 X 10 X 50= 25 Million people.

As he is innocent of any inner life whatsoever, Trump stands before them and congratulates himself on being in charge while "only 50,000 people died".

This, for the benefit of his education, will be Trump's introduction to the concept of exponential growth, as it's meaning seems to have eluded him so far.

And we had only arrived at the second degree of connection...

The man is a stench in the nostrils of the Lord, and an abomination.