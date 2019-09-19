Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis used ground zero, nursing homes and God’s waiting room all in one sentence at his press briefing on coronavirus Sunday, raising the eyebrows and the ire of a few.
“Florida is ground zero for the nursing home, we’re God’s waiting room,” DeSantis said Sunday. “We have a huge number of facilities, a huge number of residents.” The termis a decades-old joke about the amount of retirees that move to Florida; it isn’t complimentary.
Comments
Florida "God's Waiting Room" Skip the line tickets available at FloridaTourism.gov
Ingenious promotion to restart the tourist industry?
by NCD on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 9:45am
The fact that they say these things out loud is remarkable.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 12:14pm
That's a very optimistic take on it. If you're a Christian and believe in that crap one would also have to say Florida is the last step to Hell.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 1:17pm