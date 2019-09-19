Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Deborah Gatewood had two years to go before she could retire from a Detroit hospital.
But Gatewood, a phlebotomist for three decades, will never celebrate that milestone.
She died April 17 from symptoms related to the coronavirus.
Her daughter said that prior to her mother's death, she was denied a coronavirus test four times by her employer, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/detroit-health-care-worker-dies-after-being-denied-coronavirus-test-n1192076
Gary Fowler, 56, went to the emergency rooms of three metro Detroit hospitals in the weeks leading up to his death, begging for a coronavirus test, begging for help because he was having difficulty breathing, but he was repeatedly turned away, Gambrell said.
"My dad passed at home, and no one tried to help him," Gambrell, 33, said through tears. "He asked for help, and they sent him away. They turned him away."
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/04/20/coronavirus-racial-disparity-denied-tests-hospitalization/5163056002/
When you read the full story about Mr Fowler's experience, you will be enraged.
We can't produce nasal swabs
We can't produce tests.
Another wave of the virus is likely to hit in the Fall.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 10:43pm
Deborah Gatewood's story is the same story I've been reading about here in New York since mid March. Literally 100's of stories exactly the same. That's the protocol, that's what they've all been doing! That is what happens when you get it. They check for certain things and then they send you home.
They have to ration the testing. Testing doesn't help the patient. You keep posting these stories as if testing would help these patients you seem to be under the impression that it would help It doesn't really help the patient at all.
They don't test you unless you're going into the ICU,and the testing is not for the patient, it's to protect the providers. They need to test you to know if they have to protect themselves from the patient or not, that tells them what ward/area to put you in, quarantined.
If you've got the symptoms, but your lungs are not shutting down, they prefer you go back home and sit it out and you don't show low level of oxygen the blood, they feel you're better off at home. In isolaton. Fever is good, means you're fighting it. 95% of people recover and nothing they can do for you while you go through it, no special meds.
Until you get to the stage of needing an ambulance and you have low blood oxygen, that's when you need a hospital and monitoring with oxygen and xrays to see where your lungs are at. And if it's so bad, that's when the ventilator comes. And guess what? The ventilator patients, most of them die, they do not survive. There's a lot of literature out there starting to shape up that they may do more harm than good. They don't understand this disease yet! And most people recover on their own.
Again, even in best case scenario, which we don't have, testing is for epidimiological purposes, not for treatment purposes. BECAUSE THERE ARE NO TREATMENTS YET. NONE. ZERO. It's horrible but reality. And ventilation is not working very well in the cases where people's lungs are shutting down. Again, many are thinking it's not saving many lives at all but causing some deaths. As an alternative to mostly unsuccessful ventilators, many big NY hospitals are now laying people face down on a special pillow to let more of the lungs open up while their immune system fights it. There's also signs that use of CPAP machine might be more help to self-healing than serious intubation and ventilation. (Lot of people already use a CPAP at home every night for apnea.)
Testing is for epidemilogical purposes, to test and then trace the spread. It doesn't really help the individual patient at all cause there is no treatment that is working.
People that don't trust the providers in hospitals (and probably one shouldn't, it might be an opthamologist working on you, it's all hands on deck, every doctor and nurse, no matter what their specialty.) know to buy an oxygenator on Amazon now, and track your own oxygen level of your blood, and if it's falling a lot, get to a hospital for lung treatment, but don't get your hopes up that you've got great chances there. I know CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is doing that, he checks his own vitals every hour including his oxygen level in his blood. They sent him home too. Yeah he got a test. What good did it do? Not much except he could then tell the public what its like. He's had a high fever every day for 10 days I recall him saying.He has hallucinations when he sleeps and sweats like crazy, then gets chills.
There's only one case where they are saying "get to a hospital" ASAP besides low blood oxygen. That's with the new cases of younger people who are having a stroke as a weird side effect of coronavirus infection. A stroke is something they can do something about if you get there in time.
The need for testing is the need to open up the economy. To know who has it and has to be quarantined. Testing n itself will not save anyone's life! There's no treatment for this disease
Not only all of that, but I've read several medical articles now where researchers are suspecting low oxygen level in the blood doesn't mean anything either. Because that used to be an indicator that the person might die soon. But they are getting readings in emergency room for people that should be near death, but they are chatting on their cell phones and able to move. THEY DON'T UNDERSTAND THIS DISEASE YET, it's just that simple. A positive test gets you as a patient: nothing much. Doesn't help. No treatment. Your body wins the fight or it doesn't.
Finally, I have a friend who died from it early in the epidemic, age 69. He had money and on Medicare. A history of asthma, but not severe. He died in the hospital on a ventilator. A lot of us are suspecting that if he hadn't been put on that ventilator, and had just been treated at home or hospital with oxygen, he might still be with us. He went to a hospital in the suburbs. He should have gone to a shit public hospital in Queens, that's were they were seeing that intubation and ventilator was counterproductive with people like him, that's where they had the experience and were learning what worked and what didn't.
And yes, of course, if you already are a chronically ill diabetic or like on dialysis, you belong in the hospital if you get an infection. Any infection. That's a different thing. Testing for coronavirus still wouldn't help you! They would just do whatever they could to keep you alive, with a high chance of failure.
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 1:40am
Hospitalization is in the title. People who died were told they had bronchitis despite worsening symptoms. Worsening symptoms with problem breathing is a CDC criteria for seeking medical care. We have no information that says that pulse oximetry was performed in any of the cases.
CDC
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html
Edit to add:
Person goes to the doctor repeatedly because he/she doesn't feel well.
Repeatedly told that everything is OK
Person dies
Person tells doctor, " I told you that I was sick!"
Wow. You complain about De Blasio.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 3:44am
Where did I say this is a good situation?
I said it is happening to everyone that has it. Because they don't know much about it.
There have been tons of uncounted untested dead of cardiac arrest in their homes in NYC. They got sent home. They died of cardiac arrest. This is why the figures for deaths are too low. Everyone is not dying in the hospital. Many are dying at home after not getting admitted to hospital. Detroit is not special. It is happening all over the country. It happened in many nursing homes. Do you think they have doctors treating them. With what?
But the vast majority of people weather a horrific time at home and survive. Doctors know this! Public health knows this! They don't see a lot of success for those admitted to hospital. If you are not admitted to hospital, you don't need a test, they need the test at hospital to know whether they need to wear PPP with you and weather you need quarantine measures or you are having another kind of pneumonia or unrelated illness.
IT'S HORRIFIC REALITY. Why can't you see that there is no correct treatment at hospital for this, it's just a crap shoot and it's treatment of symptoms not the disease. There is no treatment for the disease!
.What difference does it make if you die in hospital on a ventilator or at home? Nothing is helping. YOU EITHER GET WELL ON YOUR OWN OR YOU DON'T, that is what is going on. You either have a harried scared R.N. looking at you for two seconds twice a day in the hospital or you have your daughter checking on you all day?
What do you think they could have done for her in the hospital? What? I wish my friend had NOT gone to the hospital and instead had oxygen at home. I am betting he would have had a better chance at still being alive.
AGAIN, WHAT DAMN GOOD WOULD A TEST HAVE DONE HER? There is no special treatment for a positive test! Only treatment for symptoms and those treatments are looking to me questionable in many cases. A test doesn't help a damn thing about getting well. They don't know what to do after they have the positive. They usually send those home, too.
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 4:33am
Some doctors are moving away from ventilators to treat coronavirus patients. The reason: Unusually high death rates.
By MIKE STOBBE ASSOCIATED PRESS |
APR 08, 2020 | 2:06 PM| NEW YORK
------
APRIL 23, 2020 / 7:02 AM / 4 DAYS AGO Reuters
Special Report: As virus advances, doctors rethink rush to ventilate
Silvia Aloisi, Deena Beasley, Gabriella Borter, Thomas Escritt, Kate Kelland
------
Some Doctors Move Away From Ventilators for COVID Patients
time.com › Health › COVID-19
Apr 9, 2020 - The reason: Some hospitals have reported unusually high death rates for coronavirus patients on ventilators, and some doctors worry that the ...
------
Ventilators are overused for Covid-19 patients, doctors say ...
www.statnews.com › 2020/04/08 › doctors-say-ventilat...
Apr 8, 2020 - If the iconoclasts are right, putting coronavirus patients on ventilators ... from immune cells ravaging the lungs and kills many Covid-19 patients, ...
-----------------------
'Silent hypoxia' may be killing COVID-19 patients. But there's hope.
By Stephanie Pappas - Live Science Contributor 23 April
------
HOW DOES CORONAVIRUS KILL? CLINICIANS TRACE A FEROCIOUS RAMPAGE THROUGH THE BODY
Sciencemag.org, April 18
----
The Infection That’s Silently Killing Coronavirus Patients; This is what I learned during 10 days of treating Covid pneumonia at Bellevue Hospital.
By Richard Levitan (Dr. Levitan is an emergency doctor) Op-ed @ NYTimes.com, April 20
-----------------------------
overweight people can't take it, they die, in hospital or out, tested or not
COVID-19 is hitting some patients with obesity particularly hard
Emerging data show BMI plays a role in who needs intensive care and who survives
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 4:29am
1) I find it hard to believe that they told someone with a "106 fever" that "everything is ok." I am sure they felt she was ill with coronavirus, but like many others, they thought she was exhibiting typical symptoms that hospitalization would not help and may even hurt. If she wasn't to be hospitalized, then she didn't need to be tested. Because: there is no cure! Zero treatments. (Unless you are the type that think injecting bleach or hydroxycholorquinine helps, that is.)
2) DE BLASIO CAUSED MANY MORE PEOPLE TO CATCH CORONAVIRUS, both those that lived and those that died. If he had not encouraged people to go to mass gatherings and had not waited so long to call for social distancing and closing of schools, the rate of infection would have been much lower. Against the instructions of his own Health Dept. with expert scientists. That has nothing to do with what you are talking about, the treatment of those who contracted it.. If De Blasio had done what he was told by experts, far fewer would even be requesting treatment because they would not have caught it at this time, they would be healthy, neither sick nor dead.
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 4:46am
To go back to my simple points:
1) Testing does not help the patient because: there is no cure or treatment for the infection. Testing helps everyone else: they need to be protected from the patient, so they don't catch the incurable disease.
2) Since there is no cure, hospitalization is for treatment of symptoms (i.e., pneumonia, strange blood clotting, cytokine storms, silent hypoxia, etc.) Doctors are increasingly worried that many of these treatments of symptoms with traditional protocol for such symptoms in hospital is resulting in bad outcomes and may even be making things worse. Because what they are learning is that these are very atypical presentation of such symptoms and they just don't understand what this bug is doing!
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 5:05am