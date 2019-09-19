Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The amalgam of Brix who posits a shutdown bit by be ameliorated when testing is available (LOL)
The WHO casting serious shade on big time natural immunity post first infection.
A revised upwards R 0 that gets to 6 or so, which is only half as contagious as Measles in a naieve population (Ask the Native Americans...
The utter failure of the "gated" reopening which always mentions somewhere in there the need for testing blah blah blah and plus they don't follow the gates anyway.
There will be no safe return to work till there is a vaccine. '
That's 12-18 months,
That, not some dollar figure, is the measure of relief needed,
To paraphrase Reagan "I'm from the Federal Government, and I'm here to pay".
All rent and utilities should simply be paid by the Federal Government, and then mortgages and all that can go right on.
Everyone gets $500 food stamps a month and $$1000 to walk around.e
It goes on till there is a vaccine.
They print the fuckin' money, that's how.
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 12:42am
It may well be, like some vaccines I remember from being a kid, that we'll get a booster every so often, because the expressed diffidence of the WHO vis a vis even taking a position on adequacy of antibody response is disturbing. I would have thought that epidemiology alone would be sending strong signals one way or another.
I don't get why someone can't just covid up a bunch of mice, let it rip, and then see if the last ones standing can catch it twice.
Doctors (real and fake) asembled, what gives? Why are we still so in doubt as to the threshold level of learned response that follows the first infection?
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 12:56am