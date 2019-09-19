Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Deborah Gatewood had two years to go before she could retire from a Detroit hospital.
But Gatewood, a phlebotomist for three decades, will never celebrate that milestone.
She died April 17 from symptoms related to the coronavirus.
Her daughter said that prior to her mother's death, she was denied a coronavirus test four times by her employer, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/detroit-health-care-worker-dies-after-being-denied-coronavirus-test-n1192076
Gary Fowler, 56, went to the emergency rooms of three metro Detroit hospitals in the weeks leading up to his death, begging for a coronavirus test, begging for help because he was having difficulty breathing, but he was repeatedly turned away, Gambrell said.
"My dad passed at home, and no one tried to help him," Gambrell, 33, said through tears. "He asked for help, and they sent him away. They turned him away."
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/04/20/coronavirus-racial-disparity-denied-tests-hospitalization/5163056002/
When you read the full story about Mr Fowler's experience, you will be enraged.
Comments
We can't produce nasal swabs
We can't produce tests.
Another wave of the virus is likely to hit in the Fall.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 10:43pm